Crypto Out For Super Bowl Commercials, Beer Ads Are in

Last year’s slate of Super Bowl commercials was dominated by a new player in the game, as cryptocurrency had its true coming out party on the biggest possible stage. The amount of related ads caused the game to be nicknamed the “Crypto Bowl”, and it looked as if the new wave of technology was here to stay.

Four different crypto companies ran ads during the big game. There were spots for Coinbase and eToro, and other entities used celebrity presences as well. Larry David appeared in an FTX ad, and Crypto.com had LeBron James speaking to his younger self.

Things have certainly changed over the past year. With companies declaring bankruptcy and the complete crash of the crypto market in the last few months, the Super Bowl will be devoid of any related commercials this year.

Cryptocurrency ads are out for Super Bowl LVII

There were originally deals in place for the crypto giants to have ads run during this weekend’s game. But those were never officially completed, and have been taken off of the table altogether in the wake of the market’s volatility. It remains to be seen what direction the broken industry will take, but it is out of the mainstream, at least for now.

The NFL will fill the void by bucking a trend this year. According to reports, the Super Bowl will allow more than one beer company to advertise for the first time in 30 years, with Coors and Heineken joining the mix. Of course, Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser will dominate the scene, with three full minutes of runtime throughout the game. Remy Martin will also have their own ad(s).

How much do this year’s ads cost?

The game will be shown on Fox, who will be reaping the yearly benefits of the expensive commercial spots. According to reports, a 30-second ad for Super Bowl LVII will run roughly $7 million, up about $500,000 from last year’s price tag. It is worth it? Maybe not for the crypto companies, but it is easily the most watched event in the nation, with more than 100 million people tuning in each year.

The final ad spots for this year’s Super Bowl didn’t sell as quickly as they typically do, however. The last few deals were signed just last week, when 90% of the spots typically sell out the summer before. But due to the implosion of crypto and the overall state of the global economy, there were fewer companies waving their dollars at the NFL this year.

Super Bowl LVII will be held this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.