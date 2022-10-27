Crypto Sponsorships Bring MLB More Than US$22M in Revenue

The price of cryptocurrency has been dropping over the last year but that hasn’t prevented professional sports leagues from cashing in.

Data provided to The Sports Daily indicates that cryptocurrency deals have helped increase sponsorship revenue in the NBA, MLB, and NFL this year.

According to a report by IEG, the MLB cashed in big on the cryptocurrency boom last year.

In fact, crypto sponsorships brought in more than $22 million in annual fees for the MLB during the 2021-22 season.

Overall, MLB annual sponsorship revenue was up 5.6 percent year-over-year, rising to $1.2 billion.

Which Sports League Earns The Most Sponsorship Money?

Cryptocurrency deals have helped increase sponsorship revenue in all four major sports leagues.

In addition to the MLB, IEG has done similar reports for sponsorship revenue in the NBA and NFL.

For a complete breakdown of the sponsorship money earned by each professional sports league, check out the list below.

NFL $1.8 billion NBA: $1.64 billion MLB: $1.2 billion

MLB Teams With Cryptocurrency Sponsorships

In June 2021, the MLB inked a first-of-its-kind deal with FTX, which became the first crypto exchange to strike a sponsorship deal with a professional sports league.

The five-year deal paved the way for MLB teams to partner with other crypto-based platforms.

The New York Mets followed suit and also partnered with FTX.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers signed a sponsorship deal with Trade the Chain while the Washington Nationals signed a $40M deal with Terra.