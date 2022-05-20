Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Free Bet at Indian Betting Sites | Sports Betting India

The Premier enters the final round of fixtures on Sunday as Manchester United travel to south London to face Crystal Palace. In preparation for the fixture, sports betting fans in India can redeem a free bet up to $100. To claim this offer, read below:

Sports Betting India Offer: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United $100 Free Bet – How to Claim

The $100 Free Bet can be claimed by following the steps listed below:

Click here to sign up to Bet O Bet Sign up with an account by filling out your personal details. Deposit and bet on the Premier League final day fixtures. Receive a Free Bet of the same value to use on any event up to $100.

Indian Betting Sites Free Bet for Premier League Fans

The terms and conditions of the India betting Bet O Bet football offer are:

Promotion availability only for a customer’s first deposit to the website.

Eligible customers will get 100% up to $ 500 (or equivalent to $ in other currencies) on top of the deposited amount instantly upon entering the bonus code for this promotion: SPORT100

Only single bets on odds 1.50 or higher and Combo bets on 2.50 or higher are eligible for the bonus.

The minimum deposit eligible in this promotion is $10 .

. The maximum bonus amount for this offer is $100 .

. The maximum bonus conversion is 5 x the awarded bonus.

Click here to sign up to Bet O Bet

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United India Sports Betting Preview

The stage is set for the conclusion of the Premier League season, and many things are still yet to be decided.

Crystal Palace present a difficult challenge for Manchester United in their final fixture, and with West Ham breathing down their necks, it could yet be a disastrous day for the Red Devils.

They occupy the final Europa League spot as things stand, but the Hammers sit just two points behind them in seventh, meaning anything less than a win could spell danger to their hopes of qualifying.

Bet O Bet Indian Betting Site Review: Why Open an Account?

Bet O Bet are one of the best betting sites out there for sports fans in India.

The $100 Free Bet offer can be spent on any sport, so if this game isn’t calling out to you, it can be used across thousands of markets.