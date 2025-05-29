Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya out long term with an oblique strain

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya of Chitre, Panama is projected to be out four to six weeks with a left oblique strain according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors on Wednesday. This is a significant injury to a Cubs catcher who has been very productive offensively to start the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.

How did Amaya get hurt?

Amaya strained his oblique on May 24 while trying to throw out Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz at second base according to Matthew Posting of Sports Illustrated. The Cubs ended up losing the game 6-4 to the Reds.

Amaya in 2025

Amaya has not been the everyday catcher for the Cubs this season, but has been very productive when he has played. He has an exceptional .280 batting average for a backup catcher. Amaya has played in 27 games, and had 93 at bats. In 100 plate appearances, Amaya has scored 14 runs and had 26 hits, nine doubles, four home runs, 25 runs batted in, four walks, 47 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .505. Amaya’s sacrifice fly and sacrifice bunt came in Cubs wins. The sacrifice fly was in a 7-0 Cubs win over the Texas Rangers on April 7, and the sacrifice bunt came in a 2-1 Cubs win over the San Diego Padres on April 15.

Carson Kelly to play more

With the loss of Amaya, expect Carson Kelly of Chicago, Illinois to get a little bit more playing time. Kelly has been even more impressive offensively than Amaya. In 33 games, Kelly is batting .298 with nine home runs and 24 runs batted in. During 104 at bats and 128 plate appearances, he has scored 24 runs and had 31 hits, three doubles, one triple, 22 walks, 63 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .422 and a slugging percentage of .606. Kelly’s triple came in an 18-3 Cubs win over the Athletics on March 31 (in a game Kelly hit for the cycle). Kelly’s sacrifice fly came in a 10-2 Cubs win over the Athletics on April 2.

Leading the National League Central

The Cubs have a record of 35 wins and 21 losses. They are in first place in the National League Central and lead the St. Louis Cardinals by three games.