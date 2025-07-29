Cubs Hall of Fame 2B Ryne Sandberg dies at age 65

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg of Spokane, Washington passed away on Monday at the age of 65. The cause of death according to Kevin Dotson of CNN was metastatic prostate cancer.

Who did Sandberg play for?

Sandberg played his rookie season of Major League Baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981. He then went on to play the next 15 seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 1982 to 1997.

Cubs second base legend

Sandberg was selected to 10 consecutive Major League Baseball All-Star Games with the Cubs from 1984 to 1993. He was the National League Most Valuable Player in 1984. During his MVP season, Sandberg led the Major Leagues with 19 triples and the National League with 114 runs scored. Sandberg led the National League in runs scored two more times. He had 104 runs scored in 1989 and 116 runs scored in 1990. Also in 1990, Sandberg led the National League with 40 home runs, and the Major Leagues with 344 total bases. Sandberg also won seven National League Silver Slugger Awards, nine National League Gold Glove Awards, and was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005 alongside fellow Boston Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs of Omaha, Nebraska. Also on August 28, 2005, the Cubs retired Sandberg’s number of 23.

Sandberg’s career statistics

Sandberg batted .285 with 282 home runs and 1061 runs batted in. During 2164 games, 8385 at bats, and 9282 plate appearances, he scored 1318 runs, and had 2386 hits, 403 doubles, 76 triples, 344 stolen bases, 761 walks, 3787 total bases, 31 sacrifice bunts, 71 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .344, and a slugging percentage of .452.

In Cubs history, Sandberg is fourth all-time in Cubs hits with 2385, third all-time in runs scored with 1316 (behind Hall of Fame first baseman Cap Anson of Marshalltown, Iowa with 1722 and outfielder Jimmy Ryan of Clinton, Massachusetts with 1410), fifth all-time in Cubs total bases with 3786, fourth all-time in Cubs doubles with 403, fifth all-time in Cubs home runs with 282, seventh all-time in Cubs runs batted in with 1061, ninth all-time in Cubs walks with 761, and fourth all-time in Cubs stolen bases with 344.

Managed the Phillies

Sandberg managed the Phillies from 2013 to 2015. He was not very effective in a managerial role. In 278 games managing the Phillies, Sandberg had a record of 119 wins and 158 losses for a winning percentage of .428.

Sandberg was not all that effective as a Phillies player either. During his rookie season of 1981, he only batted .167, as he had one hit in six at bats.