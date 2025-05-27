Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki of Arakawa, Japan has been named the National League Player of the Week and Los Angeles Angels third baseman Taylor Ward of Dayton, Ohio has been named the American League Player of the Week for the week from May 19 to 25, 2025. The announcement was made on Tuesday, a day later than normal, because of Memorial Day weekend.

Seiya Suzuki

The Cubs outfielder recorded a hit in all six Cubs games. Suzuki batted .480 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in. He had a slugging percentage of 1.000 and an on base percentage of .552. In 33 plate appearances and 28 at bats, Suzuki scored nine runs, and had 13 hits, five doubles, four walks, and 25 total bases.

In three games this past week, Suzuki had a three-hit game. He had one single, one double and one home run in all three contests. They came in a 14-1 Cubs win over the Miami Marlins on May 20, in a 13-6 Cubs win over the Cincinnati Reds on May 23, and in an 11-8 Cubs win over the Reds on May 25.

Suzuki is batting .274 with 14 home runs and a Major League leading 49 runs batted in for the season. He has scored 33 runs, and had 55 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, one stolen base, 20 walks, 116 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .577. The stolen base came in a 7-0 Cubs win over the Texas Rangers on April 7.

Taylor Ward

The Angels third baseman batted .407 with three home runs and 12 runs batted in. He had an on base plus slugging percentage of 1.382. In 31 plate appearances and 27 at bats, Ward scored nine runs and had 11 hits, four doubles, one triple, two walks, 26 total bases, and two sacrifice flies. The triple came in a 10-5 Angels win over the Athletics on May 21. The first walk came in a 10-5 Angels win over the Athletics on May 22, and the second walk came in a 7-4 Angels win over the Miami Marlins on May 23.

Ward is batting .222 with 15 home runs and 37 runs batted in this season. During 52 games, 203 at bats and 222 plate appearances, he has scored 31 runs and had 45 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 15 walks, 103 total bases, and four sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .270 and a slugging percentage of .507.