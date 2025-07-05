MLB News and Rumors

Cubs set franchise record for most home runs in a game

Jeremy Freeborn
The Chicago Cubs made franchise history on Friday. They set the club record for most home runs in a single game (eight) in an 11-3 Cubs win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. The game was an Independence Day matinee with 40,038 in attendance for the National League Central Division matchup.

Who hit the home runs for the Cubs?

It was an amazing day for Cubs first baseman Michael Busch of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Busch had three home runs in a single game for the first time in his MLB career. He is the ninth player this season to have three home runs in one contest.

Busch was not the only Cubs player with more than one home run in a game. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of Sherman Oaks, California hit two home runs. Busch and Crow-Armstrong each had four hits, as Busch had one single, and Crow-Armstrong had two singles. Busch also led the Cubs with five runs batted in.

Three more Cubs had one home run. They were designated hitter Seiya Suzuki of Arakawa, Japan, shortstop Dansby Swanson of Kennesaw, Georgia, and catcher Carson Kelly of Chicago, Illinois.

What was the Cubs previous record for most home runs in a game?

The Cubs had seven home runs on four occasions. They accomplished the feat in an 18-10 Cubs win over the New York Mets on June 11, 1967, in a 12-2 Cubs win over the San Diego Padres on August 19, 1970, in a 23-6 Cubs win over the Padres on May 17, 1977, and in a 20-9 Cubs win over the Cincinnati Reds on August 1, 2023.

Busch in 2025

Busch is batting .288 this season with 17 home runs and 55 runs batted in. During 82 games, 271 at bats and 308 plate appearances, he scored 41 runs and had 78 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, four stolen bases, 32 walks, 148 total bases, an on base percentage of .373, and a slugging percentage of .546. This is Busch’s second full season with the Cubs after playing his rookie season with the Dodgers. It was not a good night for Los Angeles as they were clobbered 18-1 to the Houston Astros on Friday. It was the biggest home loss ever by the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Leading the National League Central

Tbe Cubs have a record of 53 wins and 35 losses after 88 games for a winning percentage of .602. They are in first place in the National League Central and lead the Milwaukee Brewers by four games.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
