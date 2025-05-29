MLB News and Rumors

Cubs sign relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera

The Chicago Cubs have signed lefthanded relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Wednesday. The length of the contract is one for one year, but there are no financial terms.

Fourth Major League Baseball franchise

Cabrera has played with three Major League Baseball teams in the past. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals for five seasons from 2019 to 2023, the Toronto Blue Jays for two seasons from 2023 to 2024, and one season with the New York Mets in 2025.

Cleared Waivers

On May 24, Cabrera was designated for assignment when left handed relief pitcher Brandon Waddell of Houston, Texas and Canadian first baseman and outfielder Jared Young of Prince George, British Columbia were called up to the Major Leagues from AAA Syracuse. Cabrera cleared waivers and decided to be a free agent on Tuesday. The Cubs officially signed Cabrera on Wednesday according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors.

Cabrera’s 2025 MLB Statistics

Cabrera pitched 7 2/3 innings and did not have a decision for the Mets in 2025. In six games, he had an earned run average of 3.52, seven strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.30. Cabrera allowed seven hits, three earned runs, one home run and three walks. Despite pitching relatively well, in a crazy statistic, the Mets did not win any of the six games that Cabrera pitched in.

It should be noted that Cabrera has pitched much better at the Major League level than minor league level in 2025. While with the Syracuse Mets at the triple A level, Cabrera had an earned run average of 7.88 in seven games.

Leading the National League Central

The Cubs are at 35 wins and 21 losses for a winning percentage of .625. They have a three game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. Chicago has the second best record in the National League. Only the Philadelphia Phillies at 36 wins and 19 losses are better.

 

 

