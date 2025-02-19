Cubs sign third baseman Justin Turner

The Chicago Cubs have signed third baseman Justin Turner of Long Beach, California to a one year deal according to Leo Morgenstern of MLB Trade Rumors on Wednesday. The terms of the contract are one year and $6 million. There are also $2.5 million in performance bonuses included in the deal.

Who has Turner previously played for?

The Cubs are Turner’s seventh Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously played two seasons for the Baltimore Orioles (2009 and 2010), four seasons with the New York Mets (2010 to 2013), nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014 to 2022), one season with the Boston Red Sox, and shared 2024 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

Turner in 2024

This past season, Turner batted .259 with 11 home runs and 55 runs batted in. During 139 games, 460 at bats and 539 plate appearances, he scored 59 runs and had 119 hits, 24 doubles, 59 walks, 176 total bases, seven sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .383.

Two-time All-Star

Turner was a National League All-Star twice with the Dodgers. The first time in 2017 and the second time in 2021. In 2017, Turner batted .322 with 21 home runs and 71 runs batted in. During 130 games, 457 at bats, and 543 plate appearances, he scored 72 runs and had 147 hits, 32 doubles. seven stolen bases, 59 walks, 242 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, seven sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .415, and a slugging percentage of .530. The sacrifice bunt came in a 6-1 Dodgers win over the San Francisco Giants on May 17, 2017. Also in 2017, Turner was the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player where he batted .333.

In 2021, Turner batted .278 with 27 home runs and 87 runs batted in. During 151 games, 533 at bats and 612 plate appearances, he scored 87 runs and had 148 hits, 22 doubles, three stolen bases, 61 walks, 251 total bases, six sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .361, and a slugging percentage of .471.

World Series champion

Turner was on the Dodgers team that won the 2020 World Series. The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games. Turner batted .250 in 18 playoff games five years ago.