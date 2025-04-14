MLB News and Rumors

Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele to have elbow surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele of Lucedale, Mississippi is down for the season. According to Ian Casselberry of Yahoo! Sports on Sunday, it was determined that Steele needs left elbow surgery.

When did the injury happen?

Steele was experiencing tightness in his elbow on April 7, after pitching seven outstanding innings in a 7-0 Cubs win over the Texas Rangers. Steele only gave up three hits and two walks to go along with eight strikeouts. The timing of the injury was different. Normally pitchers experience pain in their shoulder or elbow after struggling on the mound, and not after they have been pitching fantastic.

Steele in 2025

Steele had a record of three wins and one loss with an earned run average of 4.76. In four games, and 22 2/3 innings, Steele gave up 21 hits, 12 earned runs, five home runs, and five walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.15.

Leads the Majors in wins

Steele is one of five pitchers to lead the Major Leagues with three wins. The other four are San Diego Padres righthander Michael King of Rochester, New York, San Francisco Giants southpaw Robbie Ray of Brentwood, Tennessee, Cincinnati Reds righthander Brady Singer of Leesburg, Florida, and Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw reliever Anthony Banda of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Steele in 2024

Steele had a record of five wins and five losses with an earned run average of 3.07. In 134 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 111 hits, 46 earned runs, 12 home runs, and 37 walks, to go along with 135 strikeouts, one complete game, and a WHIP of 1.10. Steele’s complete game came on July 5, 2024 in a 5-1 Cubs win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Leading the National League Central

The Cubs have a record of 11 wins and seven losses for a winning percentage of .611. They lead the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds by two games each.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
