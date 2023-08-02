Cubs tie franchise record for most home runs in a game with seven

The Chicago Cubs tied a franchise record for most home runs in a game with seven. They accomplished the feat in a 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. According to ESPN, its was only the second time in the last two decades that the Cubs had 20 runs in a game. They clobbered the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0 on April 23, 2022.

Who had the seven home runs?

The six Cubs who hit home runs were shortstop Dansby Swanson of Kennesaw, Georgia, center fielder Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona, right fielder Mike Tauchman of Palatine, Illinois, infielder Nico Hoerner of Oakland, California, pinch hitters Patrick Wisdom of Murrieta, California and Miguel Amaya of Chitre, Panama. Swanson hit two home runs for the Cubs.

Swanson led the Cubs with five runs batted in. Ironically, newly acquired Cubs first baseman Jeimer Chndelario of New York, New York led the Cubs in hits with four, but none of his hits were home runs as he had three singles and one double. Candelario was in fact one of four Cubs players to hit a double on Tuesday. He was joined by Nick Madrigal of Sacramento, California, left fielder Ian Happ of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and designated hitter Christopher Morel of Santiago, Dominican Republic. In all, the Cubs had 21 hits.

When did the Cubs last have seven home runs in a game?

The Cubs last accomplished the feat on May 17, 1977 in a 23-6 Chicago win over the San Diego Padres. Larry Biitner of Pocahontas, Iowa led Chicago with two dingers. The Cubs also had seven home runs in a game on June 11, 1967 in an 18-10 Cubs win over the New York Mets and in a 12-2 Cubs win over the Padres on August 19, 1970.

Who has the MLB record?

The Toronto Blue Jays have the Major League record for most home runs in a game. They had 10 home runs in an 18-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on September 14, 1987.

Cubs in Playoff Contention

With the win, the Cubs improved to a record of 54 wins and 53 losses. They are only four games back of the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the National League Central.