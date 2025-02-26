MLB News and Rumors

Cubs trade OF Alexander Canario to the Mets

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Alexander Canario

There was a trade made in Major League Baseball on Monday between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs. According to Bryan McWilliam of The Score, the Cubs traded outfielder Alexander Canario of Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic to the Mets for cash considerations.

Two seasons in Chicago

The Mets are Canario’s second Major League Baseball franchise. He has played the last two seasons with the Cubs.

Canario’s 2024 MLB season

Canario batted .280 with one home run and two runs batted in during the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season. During 15 games, 25 at bats and 28 plate appearances, he scored four runs, and had seven hits, one double, one stolen base, two walks, 11 total bases, was hit by one pitch, and had an on base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .440.

The home run and stolen base came in Cubs’ victories. The home run was in a 5-3 Cubs win over the Miami Marlins on April 20 in the second game of a doubleheader. The stolen base was in a 3-1 Cubs win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 25.

Canario’s home run in 2024 was the second Major League home run of his career. The first came in a 14-1 Cubs win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 19, 2023. In the 13-run win over the Pirates in Canario’s rookie season, he had five runs batted in. Four of the runs batted in came on a grand slam.

Won his first five games

In his first five Major League Baseball games, Canario played in a game the Cubs won. In addition to the 14-1 Cubs win over the Pirates on September 19, 2023, the Cubs won 8-2 over the San Francisco Giants on September 6, 2023, won 6-0 over the Colorado Rockies on September 22, 2023, won 4-3 over the Rockies on September 24, 2023, and won 10-6 over the Milwaukee Brewers on September 30, 2023. In the win over the Brewers, Canario had three hits for the only time in his career (one triple and two singles).

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

