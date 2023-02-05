Featured Story

Current Odds To Win 2023 World Series

Colin Lynch
It’s never too early to look at Current World Series odds for 2023.

The 2023 MLB season promises to be filled with excitement and uncertainty as the reigning champion Houston Astros attempt to defend their title. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Phillies are eager for another shot at glory, while the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers aim to fulfill their potential after their disappointing exits in 2022.

Starting on March 30th and running until October 1st, the 2023 regular season will bring a new level of excitement as it will be the first to feature MLB’s balanced schedule. Teams will now face each other at least once during the season, with 52 divisional games, 64 intraleague games, and 46 interleague games providing fresh matchups across the league. The new format is sure to add even more drama to the already competitive world of Major League Baseball.

Looking At Some Favorites

New York Yankees

Current Odds To Win 2023 World Series
Aug 30, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have made a bold statement in their quest for another World Series championship, with the additions of powerhouse pitcher Carlos Rodón and the mighty swing of Aaron Judge. The Yankees’ roster has been fortified with the $162 million investment in Rodón and the re-signing of Judge to a $360 million nine-year deal.

The Yankees dominated the 2022 season with their impressive starting pitching trio of Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino, and now with the addition of Rodón, their rotation has become even more formidable. Judge, who set an AL record for the most home runs in a single season with 62, will once again be the driving force in the Yankees’ lineup, wielding his bat with a 1.111 OPS and a batting average of .311.

After a strong start in 2022, the Yankees stumbled in the second half, but they still managed to secure a playoff spot and advance to the ALCS. However, they fell short against the Houston Astros, who went on to win the World Series. The Yankees’ drought of 13 years without an AL pennant is sure to motivate them even further in 2023, and with their recent high-profile signings, they are poised to end the wait and reclaim their place among the elite.

Houston Astros

With the reigning champion Houston Astros being touted as the favorites to hoist the 2023 World Series trophy, the question remains: do they have what it takes to defend their title? The loss of veteran pitcher Justin Verlander certainly leaves a gap in their roster, and the pressure to fill that void with a capable pitcher before next season looms large.

But the real intrigue lies in what other moves the Astros may make in the coming months. Will they bet on the same winning lineup from last season to bring home another championship? Or will we see Houston make bold, game-changing trades that shake up the league? As always, the road to the World Series is full of twists and turns, and it will be exciting to see what direction the Astros take.

2023 World Series Odds

With March looming and pitchers and catchers getting ready to report, let’s take a look at some 2023 World Series futures.

Bet on World Series Futures at BetOnline

TEAM OPENING ODDS CURRENT ODDS
Astros +700 +650
Yankees +900 +650
Dodgers +500 +750
Mets +1100 +750
Braves +800 +1000
Padres +1400 +1000
Phillies +1300 +1400
Blue Jays +900 +1400
Mariners +1800 +1600
White Sox +1400 +2500
Guardians +3500 +2500
Cardinals +1700 +2500
Rays +2200 +2500
Angels +2500 +4000
Brewers +2200 +4000
Twins +4000 +4000
Giants +3500 +5000
Rangers +5000 +5000
Orioles +3500 +6600
Red Sox +3000 +8000
Cubs +8000 +8000
Marlins +5000 +10000
Diamondbacks +6600 +12500
Tigers +5000 +12500
Royals +8000 +15000
Rockies +8000 +20000
Pirates +15000 +20000
Reds +10000 +25000
Athletics +15000 +50000
Nationals +15000 +50000
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
