Cut Line Moves In Tigers Favor At Genesis Open

The weekend golf fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, Tiger is back. And many are hoping to see him play the weekend at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. They may just get their wish.

Tiger Woods generated excitement among fans after his first round at The Genesis Invitational, but things worsened as he approached the end of his second round on Friday.

Late Trouble On Friday For Tiger

Woods encountered trouble on the last four holes, landing in three bunkers and tallying bogeys each time. He finished with a 74, putting him on the cut line as he signed his scorecard. Finishing round two at +1, his status for the weekend remained uncertain. But the cutline has seemingly moved to +1 as golfers finish up their second round in Southern California.

On Friday, Woods struggled on the greens, missing five putts inside 10 feet and losing two strokes. He could only make two out of five attempts from 4-8 feet, a stark contrast to the previous day when he missed just one out of six tries from that range.

A Tough Round On The Greens

“I blocked a lot of putts early,” Woods said, “and this is probably the highest score I could have shot today. … They weren’t very hard putts, I just hit bad putts and obviously had a very bad finish, too.” – Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is no ordinary player in the world of golf, and every round he plays carries added significance. His first official competition since July, and the first since his 2021 car accident, generated optimism when he made three consecutive birdies at the end of his first round at The Genesis Invitational. However, his second-round play reminded him of the significant obstacles he will always face.

Woods’ 7:24 a.m. tee time for his second round was always going to be a challenge, as it came just 14 hours after he completed his first round at Riviera to chants of his name from an enthusiastic crowd. To add to his difficulties, the weather in Los Angeles this week has been cold and wet, conditions that are not favorable for Woods’ surgically-repaired body.

Despite these challenges, Woods exceeded expectations with his start to the second round. He gave himself two birdie opportunities on the first two holes, putts inside 10 feet, and could have extended his birdie streak to five in a row and brought him within three strokes of the lead. However, he missed both putts and went on to bogey the next two holes, losing momentum in the process.

Golf fans all over are hoping the +1 Tiger has put up is good enough to see some Saturday and Sunday golf from him for the first time in quite some time.