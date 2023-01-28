Cyclist Peter Sagan Rides 2023 World Tour Farewell Season

Peter Sagan prepares his goodbye as the three-time world champion sets on his farewell season of the World Tour road races.

Sagan announced at a press conference in San Juan on Thursday that 2023 will be his final season as a professional rider. While he won’t be competing in any World Tour races after this season, Sagan did confirm he will be at the mountain bike event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sagan Prepares to Retire

Sagan’s professional career began in 2011. He claimed 121 victories including the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and three successful World Championships from 2015 to 2017. Sagan has also carried the Tour de France green jersey to Paris a record seven times.

While he looks to retire in 2023 at the age of 33. Sagan said at his press conference,

“It’s important for me to spend time with my son Marlon and to see life from different angles, and not just as a cyclist. It was never my dream to race or to be a professional rider until 40 or 50. I think it’s time now. And if I am going to be able to finish my career in Paris at the Olympics Games, that’s going to be something nice for me.”

Sagan Still Wants to Win

Sagan is finishing up second season on a total year deal that he signed with TotalEnergies. In 2023 he is set for a familiar schedule including races like the Spring Classics and Tour de France.

The pro cyclist is confident that he’s still racing at a high level. When asked about a win this season, Sagan replied “Definitely yes. I want to finish all the WorldTour races this year at a high level. I’m not just going to enjoy the year. I want to be at my top level.”

Despite being his last season, Sagan did mention he could potentially return for some races in 2024 during a national team event of non-world road events.