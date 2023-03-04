UFC News and Rumors

Cyril Gane Net Worth, UFC Record, Height, Reach, Wife, and Next Fight

Garrett Kerman
ciryl gane

It is finally here, the most highly anticipated PPV event of the year UFC 285 with the return of the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones is finally here. Jones will look to become a two-division champion as he takes on the former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Gane knocked out Derrick Lewis to obtain his first taste of championship gold. He then went up against “The Baddest Man” on the planet Francis Ngannou who surprisingly out-grappled him to a unanimous decision. Since losing his belt he went on to devastatingly knock out Tai Tuivasa in the third round and is looking to get back to claiming gold around his waist come this weekend.

Before we get into this weekend’s festivities, let’s get to know a little bit more about the man they call “Bon Gamin” Ciryl Gane.

Ciryl Gane Net Worth

Gane is one of the highest-paid heavyweights in the UFC right now, he is arguably right behind the highest-paid in the division which is now Jon Jones. His net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million from his time as a UFC heavyweight.

He is set to make over $500,000 this weekend against one of the greatest fighters in UFC history which will put over that $2 Million. If he is able to become victorious this weekend, the amount of money he can make in the future could be endless.

Ciryl Gane Height, Reach, UFC Record

Gane may not be the biggest heavyweight on the roster as he doesn’t even touch 250 lbs on the roster but what he doesn’t have in size he makes up in speed and technical abilities. Even though he may not be the tallest heavyweight he still boasts one of the longest reaches in the division just under his foe Jon Jones.

Let’s see how Gane stacks up against Jones who when he fought at light heavyweight had a massive size advantage against all of his opponents.

Fighter Height Reach
Jon Jones 6’4″ 83″
Ciryl Gane 6’4″ 81″

Ciryl Gane’s Wife

It is yet to be seen who Gane is currently married to or in a relationship with. He hasn’t made it publicly known whether or not he is even interested in a love life but according to his social media, his love life is currently mixed martial arts.

He has shown that he lives and breathes combat sports with his training regiment over at Factory MMA in Paris, France. It is hard to imagine someone that dedicated to this sport would be able to focus his time anywhere but putting in the hard work to be the best in the world.

Ciryl Gane Next Fight

Gane is one-half of the main event at UFC 285 and he will be looking to reclaim his heavyweight title as he takes on the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones. Jones will be by far the stiffest competition to date for Gane and if he is able to get past him it will be the biggest win of his career.

Dana White has also announced that the winner of this weekend’s main event fight for the heavyweight championship will fight former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at International Fight Week in Las Vegas, NV in July.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
