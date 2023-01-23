News

Dak Prescott Admits He Was At Fault After Cowboys Exit Playoffs

Kyle Curran
Twitter
Prescott Sad
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has highlighted where his performance went wrong after his side were dumped out of the NFL playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. 

San Francisco won 19-12 at the Levi’s Stadium, with Prescott making multiple mistakes for the Cowboys side.

“If I had the answers, then we would’ve won tonight,” Prescott told reporters after the game. “Too early. Too soon.”

He acknowledged his costly interceptions in the loss.

“Very frustrating. Something I’ve got to get an offseason, take a look at all of them. As I said before, they all have their own story. The two tonight? Unacceptable. Can’t put the ball in jeopardy like that. Whether they’re tipped up in tight throws or whether I’m late on a stop route, just can’t happen. The number that added to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again.

“I promise that.”

Prescott tied for the NFL lead interceptions in 2022 with 15, despite only playing 12 games missing five because of a fractured right thumb.

His two interceptions leading to turnovers were particularly costly in Sunday’s close low-scoring affair, and the Cowboys’ Twitter account didn’t hold back…

Twitter

