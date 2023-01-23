Dak Prescott Admits He Was At Fault After Cowboys Exit Playoffs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has highlighted where his performance went wrong after his side were dumped out of the NFL playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco won 19-12 at the Levi’s Stadium, with Prescott making multiple mistakes for the Cowboys side.

Dak Prescott throws his second pick of the night. 😬 (🎥: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Cz7Y0LJXiP — theScore (@theScore) January 23, 2023

“If I had the answers, then we would’ve won tonight,” Prescott told reporters after the game. “Too early. Too soon.”

He acknowledged his costly interceptions in the loss.

“Very frustrating. Something I’ve got to get an offseason, take a look at all of them. As I said before, they all have their own story. The two tonight? Unacceptable. Can’t put the ball in jeopardy like that. Whether they’re tipped up in tight throws or whether I’m late on a stop route, just can’t happen. The number that added to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again.

“I promise that.”

Prescott tied for the NFL lead interceptions in 2022 with 15, despite only playing 12 games missing five because of a fractured right thumb.

His two interceptions leading to turnovers were particularly costly in Sunday’s close low-scoring affair, and the Cowboys’ Twitter account didn’t hold back…

Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.#DALvsSF | #DallasCowboys — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 23, 2023

