Dak Prescott Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

Dak Prescott has the state of Texas buzzing as the Dallas Cowboys embark on another potential Super Bowl run.

Prescott overcame an injury-riddled start to the season to lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 overall record. However, Dallas will get a tough draw in the Wild Card Round against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Prescott have a big day and lead the Cowboys to the Divisional Round?

How To Get A Free Bet on Dak Prescott Player Props

There are several different Dak Prescott prop bets available for the Buccaneers vs Cowboys game this weekend.

Bettors can predict whether Prescott will go over or under a certain amount of passing attempts, completions, yards, or touchdowns, among many other prop bets.

Dak Prescott Stats

Thanks to an injury that cost him five games at the start of the season, Prescott’s season-long numbers don’t jump off of the page.

Even with the missed time, the Cowboys’ quarterback still threw for 23 touchdowns in 12 games but turnovers were also a problem for Prescott this year. He threw 15 interceptions and had at least one pick in each of his final seven regular season games.

Prescott is projected for 246.5 passing yards on Wild Card Weekend, a number he eclipsed in four of his last five games and eight of his 12 games overall.

Before you place your player props bets, check out some key Dak Prescott stats and betting trends ahead of the Bucs vs Cowboys game below.

4,694 yards, 25 TD, 9 INT

1 passing touchdown or more in 11 of his last 12 games

Over 250 yards passing in 10 of his last 12 games

Last Game vs Buccaneers: 18/27 for 212 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (L 19-3)

NFL Wild Card: Buccaneers vs Cowboys Odds

In order to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive, Dallas will have to get past the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Despite being the lower seed, the Bucs find themselves as slim +1 underdogs on the road in Tampa Bay on Wild Card weekend.

The Cowboys will be looking to avenge a disappointing 19-3 loss versus the Bucs in Week 1 and will need a big game from Prescott in order to get the job done on the road.

With the total set at just 45.5 points, the top sportsbooks are preparing for more of a low-scoring game.

After all, the first meeting between these two teams featured a combined 22 points in Week 1.

a complete breakdown of the Buccaneers vs Cowboys odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Best Dak Prescott Player Props For NFL Wild Card Weekend

With several bets that offer strong value, Cowboys fans will have a chance to profit from some Dak Prescott player props on Monday.

In his last game against the Bucs, Prescott threw for only 212 yards, as the Cowboys managed to score only three points in a disappointing Week 1 loss. However, he finished the season strong, throwing for 250 yards or more in four of his final five games.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Prescott is projected to complete 22.5 passes on 34.5 attempts for 246.5 yards and 1.5 touchdowns on Monday night.

Check out some of the most popular Dak Prescott player prop bets available at BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL props.

Dak Prescott Passing Yards — Over/Under 246.5 Yards

Dak Prescott Passing Yards Odds Play Over 246.5 -114 Under 246.5 -114

Dak Prescott Passing Touchdowns — Over/Under 1.5 Touchdowns

Dak Prescott 1.5 Passing Touchdowns Odds Play Over 1.5 -110 Under 1.5 -118

Dak Prescott Pass Attempts — Over/Under 34.5 Attempts

Dak Prescott Pass Attempts Odds Play Over 34.5 -121 Under 34.5 -108

Dak Prescott Pass Completions — Over/Under 21.5 Completions

Dak Prescott Pass Completions Odds Play Over 21.5 -126 Under 21.5 -104

Best Dak Prescott Prop Bet — Over 246.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Dallas leaned on its running game throughout the year but the Cowboys will only be able to go as far as Dak Prescott can take them.

Prescott had an up-and-down regular season. Poor decision-making and ball security cost the Cowboys a few games but Prescott also carried the offense at times this year. He threw for multiple touchdowns in eight of his final 10 regular season games and finished with at least 250 passing yards in four of his final five contests overall.

With Tampa Bay focused on stopping the run, Prescott should find plenty of room to throw the ball against a Bucs’ secondary that showed some weakness down the stretch.

Take Prescott to finish with over 246.5 passing yards on Monday night.