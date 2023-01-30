Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With OC Kellen Moore After Playoff Loss

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore won’t be returning to the Dallas Cowboys next season. Following the end-of-season review process, the Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said that Moore and the Cowboys have reached a “mutual agreement to part ways”.

Moore had one year left on his contract and had interviewed for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job, which eventually went to Frank Reich.

Despite getting let go, Moore might not be out of a job for long.

Currently, the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have interest in Moore for offensive coordinator openings.

OC Kellen Moore and Dallas Cowboys Part Ways

According to McCarthy, it was a mutual decision for the Cowboys to split with Moore.

For four years, Moore has helped Dallas become a top-ranked offense.

In his first year, the Cowboys led the league in yards per game, and quarterback Dak Prescott had one of his best seasons as a pro, throwing for 4,902 yards in 2019.

In 2020, Prescott went down with a dislocated shoulder and fractured right ankle, which ended the Cowboys season early. The following year, Dallas led the league leaders in yards and points per game. In 2022, Prescott was forced to sit out due to a fractured thumb but the Cowboys still ranked fourth in points per game and 11th in yards.

In his four years at offensive coordinator, Moore had three seasons ranked inside the top 10 in points per game when Prescott wasn’t hurt.

While there is no word yet on who will replace Moore, there are speculations that McCarthy may take over the play-calling responsibilities. If he does, McCarthy will be the first Cowboys’ coach to take over play-calling duties since 2012 (Jason Garrett).

Six Dallas Cowboys Coaches Are Gone From McCarthy’s Staff

Following a disappointing playoff loss, it looks like there will be some changes on the way in Dallas.

McCarthy will be overhauling his coaching staff and recently stated that six coaches won’t be back for the 2023 NFL season.

In addition to Moore, assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, running backs coach Skip Peete, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, quality control coach Kyle Valero and assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett will all be leaving the Cowboys staff.

However, the Cowboys will be keeping defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who recently removed his name from any head coaching vacancies.