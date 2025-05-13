Dallas Mavericks Win 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

The Dallas Mavericks were the surprise of the NBA Draft Lottery. Despite only having a 1.8 percent chance, the Mavericks landed the first overall pick of the upcoming NBA Draft. As a result, many expect Dallas to select Cooper Flagg. Plenty of speculation has occurred in terms of accusing the NBA of rigging the lottery. Especially with the low odds Dallas had going into the NBA Draft Lottery and in the aftermath of the controversial Luka Dončić trade. Regardless, the upcoming NBA Draft should be interesting and plenty of teams will still have a chance to select talents that will hopefully lead them to contention in the future.

Mavericks Win 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Despite Only Having 1.8 Percent Chance

2025 NBA Draft Order

Dallas Mavericks (39-43)

The Mavericks still had a shot to make the playoffs even after trading away Dončić. However, injuries to key players hurt their chances as they lost in the Play-In Tournament. Now, they have a chance to replace the void left by Luka Dončić.

San Antonio Spurs (34-48)

San Antonio is playing with house money. Victor Wembanyama will be back alongside De’Aaron Fox, who they acquired at the NBA Trade Deadline. The Spurs can add another young player who can become a key piece to the new foundation they are building or use the second overall pick to trade for an already established star such as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Philadelphia 76ers (24-58)

Injuries to Paul George and Joel Embiid did the 76ers no favors this past season. It is imperative they do well in this upcoming NBA Draft. Especially with George and Embiid getting older. They may as well start building a new youth movement before it is too late.

Charlotte Hornets (19-63)

The Hornets continue to search for a legitimate co-star to pair with LaMelo Ball. Eventually, the young players they have accumulated should start paying off for Charlotte. They must remain patient with their process.

Utah Jazz (17-65)

The Jazz finished with the worst record in the league. Despite this, they do have some young talent with potential on their roster. Another quality draft pick will help their rebuilding process. With guys like Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Keyonte George in the fold, all is not lost for their future.

Washington Wizards (18-64)

The Wizards did make some key moves at the NBA Trade Deadline. However, they still need a sense of direction. It is a bit disheartening they couldn’t even land a top-five pick after such a rough season. That being said, rebuilding processes are never easy.

New Orleans Pelicans (21-61)

The Pelicans have plenty of talent on their roster. However, injuries were a constant theme of their season. It is interesting to think about where this squad would have finished with their mix of veteran talent and promising youth if they were able to remain healthy.

Brooklyn Nets (26-56)

Brooklyn is still trying to pick up the pieces after the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden experiment. Like the Jazz, they do have some promising talent on their roster. Players like Cam Thomas, Drew Timme, and Nic Claxton have shown flashes of greatness. Whether that talent is there for the long haul is another story.

Toronto Raptors (30-52)

The Raptors are trending in the right direction. They traded for a veteran in Brandon Ingram to take some pressure off of their franchise cornerstone, Scottie Barnes, at the NBA Trade Deadline. Not to mention, they have some key role players in the likes of RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick. If the Raptors are smart in the NBA Draft, they could be a potential sleeper next season.

Houston Rockets (52-30) From Brooklyn Via Phoenix

Houston had a great season. It was inexperience that was their downfall in the postseason. As long as they continue to develop their core, the Rockets will continue to be a contender in the Western Conference for the foreseeable future.

Portland Trail Blazers (36-46)

Don’t be fooled by Portland’s record. The team showed signs of potential in the back-half of the regular season. Players such as Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara were revelations this season. The avid NBA fan should keep an eye on these players for the future. One should not sleep on the Trail Blazers going into next year.

Chicago Bulls (39-43)

Another season has seen the Bulls mired in mediocrity. They did trade Zach LaVine, but the direction of this organization still remains unclear. Coby White appears to be a player Chicago can build around, but it is only a matter of time before the Bulls finally commit to a full rebuilding phase.

Atlanta Hawks (40-42) Via Sacramento

Despite losing in the Play-In Tournament, Atlanta’s roster looks solid on paper. Trae Young remains committed to the organization and auxiliary players such as Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher could help form a solid core going forward. Health will have to be a priority for Atlanta next year.

San Antonio Spurs (34-48) Via Atlanta

The Spurs have many options to explore with both their draft picks. One cannot deny that their future is bright as long as their key players remain healthy. Do not be surprised if this pick is utilized in a trade. If not, then the Spurs could still land a quality role player at this point of the NBA Draft.