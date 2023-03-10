The Dallas Stars scored often on Thursday night. Just how often? Well folks, their 10 goals were the most goals scored by a team this season, and were tied for the most goals in one game while the Stars franchise has been in Dallas. The Stars clobbered the Buffalo Sabres 10-4.

Who scored the 10 goals?

Nine Stars players contributed toward the 10 goals, with center Radek Faksa of Vitkov, Czechia being the only player to score more than once as he had two goals. The other eight Stars goal scorers were Jamie Benn of Victoria, British Columbia, Evgenii Dadonov of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland, Wyatt Johnston of Toronto, Ontario, Joel Kiviranta of Vantaa, Finland, Mason Marchment of Uxbridge, Ontario, Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin, and Ryan Suter of Madison, Wisconsin.

Interesting stats around the 10 goals

Suter scored the game-winning goal from Ty Dellandrea of Toronto, Ontario and Marchment at 10:38 of the second period to put the Stars up 5-2 at the time. Ten Stars had a multi-point game. Benn, Marchment, and Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California had three points each. Benn and Marchment had one goal and two assists, while Robertson had three assists. There were seven Stars with two points. In addition to Faksa who scored twice, Dadonov, Pavelski, Suter and Kiviranta had one goal and one assist. Meanwhile, Jani Hakanpaa of Kirkkonummi, Finland and Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland has two assists.

The first time the Dallas Stars scored 10 goals in a game came on February 6, 2009 in a 10-2 Stars win over the New York Rangers. The most goals scored by a team in the history of the Minnesota Northstars/Dallas Stars franchise came on November 11, 1981 in a 15-2 Minnesota win over the Winnipeg Jets. The 15 goals scored by the North Stars were the third most goals scored in one game. The NHL record for the most goals scored by one team in one game belongs to the Montreal Canadiens, who beat the Quebec Bulldogs 16-3 on March 3, 1920.