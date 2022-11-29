For the second time in the month of November during the 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season on Monday, Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California has been named the NHL First Star of the Week for the week from November 21-27. In four games in 2022-23, he had six goals and two assists for eight points.

Robertson’s Four Games

Robertson opened the week with two goals in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 21. That was followed by two goals in a 6-4 Stars win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, November 23, two goals and one assist in a 5-4 Stars overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, November 25, and one assist in a 4-1 Stars loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 26. In four games, Robertson was also a +1 with two power-play points, 26 shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot.

Robertson also becomes the third Stars player in franchise history to have a multi-goal game in three straight Stars/North Stars games. The other two players to accomplish the feat were Dino Ciccarelli of Sarnia, Ontario, (who had three straight multi-goal games thrice while with the Minnesota North Stars), and Mike Modano of Livonia, Michigan according to nhl.com.

First Star of the Week to begin November

Robertson was the first American to be named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week in the 2022-23 regular season. For the week from October 31 to November 6, in three games, Robertson had four goals and four assists for eight points. He is one of two players to be named NHL First Star of the Week twice. The other is Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

2022-23 NHL Stats

In 23 games, Robertson now leads the NHL with 19 goals and 15 even strength goals. He also has 17 assists for 36 points, is a +13 with eight penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 97 shots on goal, two blocked shots, 13 hits, 19 takeaways and 21 giveaways.