NHL News and Rumors

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson named NHL First Star of the Week again

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

For the second time in the month of November during the 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season on Monday, Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California has been named the NHL First Star of the Week for the week from November 21-27. In four games in 2022-23, he had six goals and two assists for eight points.

Robertson’s Four Games

Robertson opened the week with two goals in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 21. That was followed by two goals in a 6-4 Stars win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, November 23, two goals and one assist in a 5-4 Stars overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, November 25, and one assist in a 4-1 Stars loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 26. In four games, Robertson was also a +1 with two power-play points, 26 shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot.

Robertson also becomes the third Stars player in franchise history to have a multi-goal game in three straight Stars/North Stars games. The other two players to accomplish the feat were Dino Ciccarelli of Sarnia, Ontario, (who had three straight multi-goal games thrice while with the Minnesota North Stars), and Mike Modano of Livonia, Michigan according to nhl.com.

First Star of the Week to begin November

Robertson was the first American to be named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week in the 2022-23 regular season. For the week from October 31 to November 6, in three games, Robertson had four goals and four assists for eight points. He is one of two players to be named NHL First Star of the Week twice. The other is Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

2022-23 NHL Stats

In 23 games, Robertson now leads the NHL with 19 goals and 15 even strength goals. He also has 17 assists for 36 points, is a +13 with eight penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 97 shots on goal, two blocked shots, 13 hits, 19 takeaways and 21 giveaways.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Dallas Stars NHL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
St Louis Blues v Nashville Predators - Game Six

Two Nashville Predators games delayed due to water main break

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
Bruins set NHL record for most straight home wins to start the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 26 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19421410_168396541_lowres-2
Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at the age of 71
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 24 2022
NHL News and Rumors
Winnipeg Jets v Calgary Flames
Jets left winger Nikolaj Ehlers out long term after sports hernia surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 23 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19475558_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks retire number 81 of Marian Hossa
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 21 2022
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
Kyle Connor scores all three goals in Jets win over the Ducks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 18 2022
NHL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Kings NHL
NHL Betting Picks, Lines & Odds For Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 18 2022
More News
Arrow to top