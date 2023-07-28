NFL News and Rumors

Dalvin Cook On Odds He Signs With The Jets: ‘Pretty High’

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook may have found his next home in New York. Cook appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Friday morning and said the odds are “pretty high” on him signing with the New York Jets.

“I think we’re in the position of a team that’s building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player,” Cook said about the Jets. “And I want to add to whatever they got going on. I think the possibility is high, right now, of getting things done.”

Dalvin Cook Scheduled To Meet With New York Jets

Cook is scheduled to meet with the Jets this weekend as he searches for his next team.

When asked if he would sign a deal before leaving the Jets’ facility, Cook will not “jump to conclusions,” preferring to speak with his team before agreeing to a contract.

“I’m gonna sit down with my agent and we’re going to go over things. Right now, we’re just taking it one step at a time,” Cook said. “I think that’s what this process is all about, you know, you kind of evaluate everything and you don’t skip the process of going through everything. I’m just trying to go through one step at a time and the Jets are right at the top of the list, so let’s go check the box.”

The AFC East has its eye on Cook as the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are interested in the soon-to-be 28-year-old running back. Cook is from Florida and has been working out in his home state throughout the offseason.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday that Cook is in discussions with New England to set up a visit with the team.

Aaron Rodgers May Hold The Key To Signing Dalvin Cook

There will be a new quarterback under center for the Jets in future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

If there’s one player who can attest to the greatness of Rodgers, it’s Cook, who played against the quarterback as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

“When you look at it, you always want to be around a great QB, you always want to be around somebody you can pick his brain and just learn from,” Cook said. “A-Rod is a four-time MVP. So, just being around a guy like that you can learn a lot more and just develop as a player. That’s what I’m looking to do.”

On Wednesday, Rodgers signed a new two-year contract with $75 million guaranteed. Rodgers was owed $110 million guaranteed on his old deal. The $35 million pay cut allows the Jets cap flexibility to sign players like Cook.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

