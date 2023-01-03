Damar Hamlin collapses on Monday Night Football

There was a scary incident on Monday Night Football this evening between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania collapsed on the field at around midfield after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Hamlin was given oxygen and CPR on the football field at 8:55 pm ET before being taken immediately to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at 9:25 PM ET. An ambulance came on to the field, and the Bills defender was put on a stretcher. The Bills and Bengals will not resume this evening, and we will not know when the game will resume. At the time of the injury, the Bengals were leading the Bills by a score of 7-3 with five minutes and 58 seconds left in the first quarter. Players on both teams were visibly upset and went to the dressing room.

How points were scored

Cincinnati was the first team to score this evening as they went up 7-0 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd with two minutes and 26 seconds into the game. Buffalo then pulled within four points on a 25-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

General Information about the Damar Hamlin collapse

The Bills safety is 24 years old and is in critical condition. He was a sixth round draft pick out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2021. In 2022, Hamlin had two pass deflections, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks, 91 combined tackles (63 solo tackles and 28 assisted tackles), six tackles for a loss, and three quarterback hits. This is Hamlin’s second National Football League season. A year ago in his rookie season, Hamlin had two pass deflections and two solo tackles in 14 games.

Battle of Division Leaders

The Week 17 game featured the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals and 12-3 Buffalo Bills. The Bills lead the AFC East and the Bengals lead the AFC North. The only team above the Bengals and Bills in the American Football Conference standings are the Kansas City Chiefs at 13 wins and three losses.