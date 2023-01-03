NFL News and Rumors

Damar Hamlin collapses on Monday Night Football

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Damar Hamlin
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

There was a scary incident on Monday Night Football this evening between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania collapsed on the field at around midfield after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Hamlin was given oxygen and CPR on the football field at 8:55 pm ET before being taken immediately to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at 9:25 PM ET. An ambulance came on to the field, and the Bills defender was put on a stretcher. The Bills and Bengals will not resume this evening, and we will not know when the game will resume. At the time of the injury, the Bengals were leading the Bills by a score of 7-3 with five minutes and 58 seconds left in the first quarter. Players on both teams were visibly upset and went to the dressing room.

How points were scored

Cincinnati was the first team to score this evening as they went up 7-0 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd with two minutes and 26 seconds into the game. Buffalo then pulled within four points on a 25-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

General Information about the Damar Hamlin collapse

The Bills safety is 24 years old and is in critical condition. He was a sixth round draft pick out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2021. In 2022, Hamlin had two pass deflections, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks, 91 combined tackles (63 solo tackles and 28 assisted tackles), six tackles for a loss, and three quarterback hits. This is Hamlin’s second National Football League season. A year ago in his rookie season, Hamlin had two pass deflections and two solo tackles in 14 games.

Battle of Division Leaders

The Week 17 game featured the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals and 12-3 Buffalo Bills. The Bills lead the AFC East and the Bengals lead the AFC North. The only team above the Bengals and Bills in the American Football Conference standings are the Kansas City Chiefs at 13 wins and three losses.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Bills NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin collapses on Monday Night Football

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  41min
NFL News and Rumors
Colts Call Out Kayvon Thibodeaux After Celebrating Next to Injured Nick Foles
Colts Call Out Kayvon Thibodeaux After Celebrating Next to Injured Nick Foles
Author image Dylan Williams  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Nick-Sirianni-Jalen-Hurts
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Hints At Jalen Hurts Returning Next Week Vs Giants
Author image Kyle Curran  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Terrell Owens is Preparing for an NFL Comeback
Terrell Owens is Preparing for an NFL Comeback
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 28 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Dak Prescott
Top Five Performers from Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 27 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Tua Tagovailoa Is Back In Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain
Tua Tagovailoa Is Back In Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Norman Is a Carolina Panther Again
Josh Norman Is a Carolina Panther Again
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 26 2022
More News
Arrow to top