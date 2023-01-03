NFL News and Rumors

Damar Hamlin Injury Latest: Bills Player In Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
3 min read
hamlin
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Monday night NFL clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals saw Bills safety star Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest – with the game eventually suspended after the first quarter incident.

Hamlin Fell to The Ground After Colliding With Opponent

The Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at around midfield after tackling the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of the hit with medical staff at the stadium rushing to his aid.

CPR and Defibrillator Given on The Pitch To Hamlin

Soon after the incident Damar Hamlin was given CPR by the medical teams at around 8:55 pm ET, plus an automated external defibrillator was used. His heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at 9:25 PM ET after an ambulance entered the pitch with Hamlin put on a stretcher.

Match Suspended with Both Sets Of Players Visibly Upset

Damar Hamlin Injury Latest: Bills Player In Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest

Soon after the break in play it was decided that the match between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was still only in its first quarter, would not resume and the match was suspended. At the time the match was suspended the Bengals were leading the Bills by 7-3 with five minutes and 58 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Hamlin Sedated and Listed in ‘Critical Condition’

Since being transferred to the UC Medical Center for further tests and treatment it’s understood that Hamlin is currently sedated and listed in a critical condition. The Bills star left the field with a pulse but was unable to breathe on his own. It’s believed that since getting to the medical centre his vitals are back to normal, but the doctors have put him to sleep in order to put a breathing tube down his throat, with the hospital team running more tests.

Basketball Star LeBron James Sends ‘thoughts and super prayers’ for Hamlin

James said: “My thoughts and super prayers go up to the skies above for that kid’s family, for him, for that brotherhood of the NFL and everybody part of the NFL family.

“It was definitely the right call to suspend that game. The safety of players in all sports is always the most important.

“It was a terrible thing to see and I wish nothing but the best for that kid, for the city of Buffalo, the franchise of the Bills, the rest of the NFL and the Bengals who were playing in that game.”

 

Related NFL Content

NFL Betting Sites – Ranking The Best NFL Betting Sites In 2023

The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season

NFL Picks – Our Expert Football Picks & Free Predictions – Week by Week!

Super Bowl Betting – Ranking The Best Super Bowl Betting Sites In 2023

Topics  
Bills NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on TheSportsDaily, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on US horse racing, NFL and soccer, plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on TheSportsDaily, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on US horse racing, NFL and soccer, plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
hamlin

Damar Hamlin Injury Latest: Bills Player In Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest

Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Falcons Release Receiver Cameron Batson Following Weekend Arrest
Falcons Release Receiver Cameron Batson Following Weekend Arrest
Author image Dylan Williams  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin collapses on Monday Night Football
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Colts Call Out Kayvon Thibodeaux After Celebrating Next to Injured Nick Foles
Colts Call Out Kayvon Thibodeaux After Celebrating Next to Injured Nick Foles
Author image Dylan Williams  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Nick-Sirianni-Jalen-Hurts
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Hints At Jalen Hurts Returning Next Week Vs Giants
Author image Kyle Curran  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Terrell Owens is Preparing for an NFL Comeback
Terrell Owens is Preparing for an NFL Comeback
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 28 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Dak Prescott
Top Five Performers from Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 27 2022
More News
Arrow to top