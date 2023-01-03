Damar Hamlin Injury Latest: Bills Player In Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest

The Monday night NFL clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals saw Bills safety star Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest – with the game eventually suspended after the first quarter incident.

Hamlin Fell to The Ground After Colliding With Opponent

The Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at around midfield after tackling the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of the hit with medical staff at the stadium rushing to his aid.

CPR and Defibrillator Given on The Pitch To Hamlin

Soon after the incident Damar Hamlin was given CPR by the medical teams at around 8:55 pm ET, plus an automated external defibrillator was used. His heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at 9:25 PM ET after an ambulance entered the pitch with Hamlin put on a stretcher.

Match Suspended with Both Sets Of Players Visibly Upset

Soon after the break in play it was decided that the match between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was still only in its first quarter, would not resume and the match was suspended. At the time the match was suspended the Bengals were leading the Bills by 7-3 with five minutes and 58 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Hamlin Sedated and Listed in ‘Critical Condition’

Since being transferred to the UC Medical Center for further tests and treatment it’s understood that Hamlin is currently sedated and listed in a critical condition. The Bills star left the field with a pulse but was unable to breathe on his own. It’s believed that since getting to the medical centre his vitals are back to normal, but the doctors have put him to sleep in order to put a breathing tube down his throat, with the hospital team running more tests.

Basketball Star LeBron James Sends ‘thoughts and super prayers’ for Hamlin James said: “My thoughts and super prayers go up to the skies above for that kid’s family, for him, for that brotherhood of the NFL and everybody part of the NFL family. “It was definitely the right call to suspend that game. The safety of players in all sports is always the most important. “It was a terrible thing to see and I wish nothing but the best for that kid, for the city of Buffalo, the franchise of the Bills, the rest of the NFL and the Bengals who were playing in that game.”

"This isn't about a football player, this is about a human."@Realrclark25 spent time with @notthefakeSVP to offer support to Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/fJT80Nz7kV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2023

The Buffalo Bills Players Deeply Care About Damar Hamlin 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ixWx4SA4Sm — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 3, 2023

Related NFL Content

NFL Betting Sites – Ranking The Best NFL Betting Sites In 2023

The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season

NFL Picks – Our Expert Football Picks & Free Predictions – Week by Week!

Super Bowl Betting – Ranking The Best Super Bowl Betting Sites In 2023