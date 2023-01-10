NFL News and Rumors

Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati, Upgraded to Stable Condition

Author image
Dylan Williams
2 min read
Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati, Upgraded to Stable Condition
A week after his scary scene on Monday Night Football, Damar Hamlin continues to trend in a positive direction.

On Monday, the Buffalo Bills safety announced on his Twitter that he is traveling back to Buffalo after spending the week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. In addition, his condition has been upgraded from critical to stable, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Hamlin had been in critical condition ever since he suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After making a tackle on Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Hamlin got up and then collapsed on the field. After restarting his heart, paramedics took Hamlin to the hospital.

The game between Buffalo and Cincinnati was suspended afterward and subsequently canceled by the NFL.

According to ESPN, Hamlin will continue to undergo tests to determine the cause of his condition and treat any other injuries that may come up. During the week, Hamlin has had his breathing tube removed and has resumed walking and talking again.

Both the Bills and Bengals were in action on Sunday. The Bills closed out their season at home in an emotional 35-23 win over New England, which knocked the Patriots out of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bengals closed out the season with a 27-16 over Baltimore.

On top of Damar Hamlin coming back to Buffalo, the Bills will play against Miami on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Judging from how he was following the game last week, it is a safe bet that Hamlin will be watching.

Topics  
Bills NFL News and Rumors
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
Dylan Williams

