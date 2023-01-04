NFL News and Rumors

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe Toy Drive Charity Raises Over $5.5 Million After His Scary Monday Night Football Collapse

David Evans
hamlin gofundme
Damar Hamlin was involved in a scary collapse on Monday Night Football between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. He is still in critical condition, but the work he was doing off the field has been brought into the light. The Pittsburgh Panthers alum was raising money for a toy drive organized by The Chasing M’s Foundation that would help provide Christmas gifts to children in his hometown in Philadelphia. Hamlin had raised around $2,000 before Monday night. That total now stands at over $5.5 million with donations from around the NFL including players and coaches like Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Josh McDaniels.

Hamlin’s GoFundMe Surpasses $5.5 Million Mark

The whole football world is sending their thoughts to Damar Hamlin and his family. Furthermore, many are sending their cash to the GoFundMe that Damar Hamlin was running. Hamlin, who collapsed after what seemed a standard tackle on Tee Higgins on MNF, was raising money for a toy drive for underprivileged children in his hometown of McKees Rocks, PA.

In a move that somewhat restores one’s faith in humanity, in just under 24 hours, around $5.5 million has been raised for Hamlin’s GoFundMe. Donations have poured in from around the globe and the NFL has some big names of their own who have donated.

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gave $12,000, while Denver Broncos quarterback and his wife Ciara donated a further $10,000. Tom Brady is another quarterback who has donated five figures.

Other names that have donated to the GoFundMe from the NFL world include Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, New Orleans Saints QB Andy Dalton, and former defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty.

For WWE fans, Chris Jericho also appears to have donated $10,000.

Hamlin’s condition remains critical and it is unknown what a good outcome for the Bills safety.

The NFL have confirmed the Bengals vs. Bills game will not be completed this week, but it is still not known if the game will be rescheduled before season’s end.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
