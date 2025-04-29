Damian Lillard (Achilles Tear) Out for Season

Damian Lillard’s season has came to an abrupt end during Game Four during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard was diagnosed with a torn left Achilles tendon following an MRI. The Bucks are now down 3-1 in their series against their division rivals, the Indiana Pacers. With the recent news about Lillard, many questions are circulating regarding the future of superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks organization. As for Lillard himself, he will most likely miss all of next season with his future also being in question.

Damian Lillard Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury in Game Four Against Indiana Pacers

Could This be the End of Damian Lillard’s Prime?

With Lillard being 34 years of age, there are concerns about whether the nine-time All-Star could be exiting his prime. Especially considering an Achilles injury can derail careers. Yes, there have been instances of other notable NBA superstars coming back from the same injury and still playing at a high level in Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Kobe Bryant. However, these players played different positions and are still anomalies to such a major injury. Could Damian Lillard be one of these anomalies? He certainly has the mindset to get back to 100 percent. Still, with his age and play style, the chances are unfortunately low.

It should also be noted that the seven-time All-NBA Team member came back this postseason after suffering a deep vein thrombosis recently. In just three matchups against the Pacers, Lillard struggled averaging only 7.0 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 22.2 percent from the field. In hindsight, the All-Star guard came back too quickly trying to give his team a fighting chance in this year’s postseason. With Milwaukee now one loss away from their season ending, questions are starting to arise about the future of their organization.

A Bleak Outlook of Milwaukee’s Future

More speculation has come about surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Bucks. Milwaukee has little youth on their roster, few moveable assets, and an extremely expensive payroll that is nowhere near championship contention. With Lillard now out for at least a year, it is fair to wonder if Giannis will want to stick around or take advantage of his prime and look to move to a contender. Teams such as the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and the Orlando Magic could find themselves linked to the former NBA Finals MVP. As for the Bucks, they may have some hard questions to answer sooner than later.