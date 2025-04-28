NBA News and Rumors

Damian Lillard Injury: Bucks PG To Miss Significant Time With Achilles Tear

Damian Lillard holds his hands on his side.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard suffered a significant Achilles injury during Sunday night’s 129-103 Game 4 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Damian Lillard Suffers Achilles Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks received the worst-case scenario on Monday morning.

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, an MRI revealed that Lillard suffered a torn left Achilles tendon and will undergo surgery.

The injury knocks Lillard out for the rest of the postseason and most of the 2025-2026 season. Lillard’s rehab and recovery will determine whether he misses next season entirely or returns in the second half.

Lillard suffered the non-contact injury in the first quarter after trying to grab an offensive rebound. Lillard immediately fell to the floor and needed help to walk off the court. Lillard could not put any weight on his left leg.

“He’s one of the toughest, mentally toughest, guys I’ve ever been around, and that’s why he is who he is,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said after the Game 4 loss. “And I believe he’s going to overcome every obstacle that’s going to be in front of him.”

It’s been a tough few weeks for Lillard. Lillard missed the Bucks’ final 14 regular-season games due to a blood clot. The veteran guard returned to the lineup in Game 2.

Lillard capped off a successful 2024 campaign with averages of 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

Where Do The Bucks Go From Here?

After Sunday night’s loss, the Bucks face a 3-1 deficit to the Indiana Pacers.

While not mathematically eliminated, the Bucks overcoming a 3-1 lead to win the series is unlikely.

Even in defeat, Antetokounmpo has put up video game numbers this series. The Greek Freak is averaging 33.8 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists against the Pacers.

However, Antetokounmpo’s Herculean numbers will likely not be enough to advance to the second round.

With Lillard out for the foreseeable future, expect the Antetokounmpo trade rumors to heat up this offseason. Will the two-time MVP ask out of Milwaukee? Only time will tell.

Topics  
Bucks NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top