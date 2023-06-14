NBA News and Rumors

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds: Heat, Nets Among Favorites

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard

The biggest storyline of the offseason involves the status of Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. If the Blazers decide to move on from Lillard, the 32-year-old guard becomes the best player on the market. Which team will end up with Lillard? Below, we explore the next team odds for Damian Lillard.

Blazers Must Decide On Damian Lillard Before NBA Draft

Whether the Blazers keep or trade Lillard, Portland needs to decide on the direction of their franchise before the NBA Draft on June 22.

The Blazers hold the No. 3 pick in the draft. If they keep the selection, the best available player will be either Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson. Lillard has stated that he does not want to play alongside developing players. He’s interested in playing for a team that can win a championship.

The Blazers could try to package the third pick for another talented player to pair with Lillard. Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, and Boston’s Jaylen Brown are three players the Blazers are targeting in a trade involving the third pick.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds

If the Blazers trade Lillard, where will it be?

The Miami Heat (+200) are the favorites to acquire Lillard. “Heat culture” is the type of team that would embrace Lillard’s hardworking mentality. After losing twice in the last four NBA Finals, Lillard is the caliber of player Miami needs to win a championship.

The Brooklyn Nets (+300) and the New York Knicks (+300) are right behind the Heat, according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline. The Nets and Knicks have multiple first-round picks and young players, two things the Blazers would need in a trade.

On Showtime’s The Last Stand, Lillard listed Miami and Brooklyn as his top two destinations if the Blazers decide to trade him.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds (If Not Portland)
 Odds Play
Miami Heat +200 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +300 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks
 +300 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics +400 BetOnline logo
San Antonio Spurs +900 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +1200 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +1400 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks
 +1400 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks +1600 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls
 +1800 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies +2000 BetOnline logo

 

NBA Betting Guides 2023

