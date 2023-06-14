Damian Lillard Next Team Odds: Heat, Nets Among Favorites

The biggest storyline of the offseason involves the status of Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. If the Blazers decide to move on from Lillard, the 32-year-old guard becomes the best player on the market. Which team will end up with Lillard? Below, we explore the next team odds for Damian Lillard.

Blazers Must Decide On Damian Lillard Before NBA Draft

“I would agree that those (Mikal Bridges, Pascal Siakam and Jaylen Brown) are the three primary targets for the (Blazers) when it comes to trades involving the third pick, and I think there’s a reasonable chance something gets done involving one of them.” 👀 – @highkin (h/t… pic.twitter.com/8Ze0nQXSxO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 29, 2023

Whether the Blazers keep or trade Lillard, Portland needs to decide on the direction of their franchise before the NBA Draft on June 22.

The Blazers hold the No. 3 pick in the draft. If they keep the selection, the best available player will be either Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson. Lillard has stated that he does not want to play alongside developing players. He’s interested in playing for a team that can win a championship.

The Blazers could try to package the third pick for another talented player to pair with Lillard. Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, and Boston’s Jaylen Brown are three players the Blazers are targeting in a trade involving the third pick.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds

Damian Lillard says Miami is ‘obviously’ his first choice over Boston, New York and Brooklyn in a hypothetical trade “Bam is my dawg” (Via @Showtime ) pic.twitter.com/9XhBZq3kIp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 7, 2023

If the Blazers trade Lillard, where will it be?

The Miami Heat (+200) are the favorites to acquire Lillard. “Heat culture” is the type of team that would embrace Lillard’s hardworking mentality. After losing twice in the last four NBA Finals, Lillard is the caliber of player Miami needs to win a championship.

The Brooklyn Nets (+300) and the New York Knicks (+300) are right behind the Heat, according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline. The Nets and Knicks have multiple first-round picks and young players, two things the Blazers would need in a trade.

On Showtime’s The Last Stand, Lillard listed Miami and Brooklyn as his top two destinations if the Blazers decide to trade him.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds (If Not Portland) Odds Play Miami Heat +200 Brooklyn Nets +300 New York Knicks +300 Boston Celtics +400 San Antonio Spurs +900 Los Angeles Lakers +1200 Los Angeles Clippers +1400 Dallas Mavericks +1400 Atlanta Hawks +1600 Chicago Bulls +1800 Memphis Grizzlies +2000

