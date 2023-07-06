Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wants to play for a new team. After 11 seasons in Portland, Lillard officially requested a trade from the organization. The All-NBA guard prefers to play for the Miami Heat. If Lillard does not end up in Miami, where will it be? Below, we explore Damian Lillard’s next team odds, if not Portland or Miami.

Damian Lillard Wants To Play For The Miami Heat

Damian Lillard’s agent is looking to sit down and meet with the Miami Heat “I had a positive conversation with Joe (Cronin) and I made it clear that Damian would want them to sit down and have a meaningful negotiation with Miami. And I think that’s something that Joe and the… pic.twitter.com/7UukzDJPYd — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 6, 2023

After years of telling the media about his desire to remain in Portland, Lillard finally requested a trade from the Trail Blazers on July 1.

Lillard is one of the best players to ever wear a Blazers uniform. In 11 seasons, Lillard made seven All-Star appearances, one All-NBA First-Team, four All-NBA Second Teams, and two All-NBA Third Teams. Lillard was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

After failing to win more than 33 games the past two seasons, the Blazers are heading toward a rebuild, led by the third-overall pick in this year’s draft, Scoot Henderson. Lillard expressed his desire to play around veterans and compete for a championship. However, the Blazers will not have a championship roster in the coming years, which led to the trade request.

Lillard hopes to end up with the Miami Heat, his top destination. However, the Blazers have said they are looking for the best offer, which may not come from Miami.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds If Not Portland Or Miami

New from @adamhimmelsbach: The Celtics have no intention of entering the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, according to league sources. https://t.co/UAG22HkelG — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) July 6, 2023

If Lillard does not end up in Portland or Miami, what team will he play for this season?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Brooklyn Nets (+150) as the favorite to land Lillard if it’s not Portland or Miami. Brooklyn has two things Portland wants: young players and draft capital. The Nets could center a package around Mikal Bridges and picks. However, Lillard would prefer to play with Bridges, which may complicate the trade.

The Boston Celtics (+250) have the best player to trade to the Blazers in Jaylen Brown, who finished All-NBA Second Team this past season. Boston has not signed Brown to a max extension yet, leading many to believe they are kicking the tires on a Lillard trade. However, The Boston Globe reported that the team has no intention of trading for Lillard.

That leaves the New York Knicks (+400), Philadelphia 76ers (+600), and Toronto Raptors (+700) on the outside looking in.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds if Not Portland or Miami Odds Play Brooklyn Nets +150 Boston Celtics +250 New York Knicks +400 Philadelphia 76ers +600 Toronto Raptors +700 Atlanta Hawks +1200 Milwaukee Bucks +1200 Chicago Bulls +1400 Memphis Grizzlies +2000 San Antonio Spurs +2500 Minnesota Timberwolves +2500

