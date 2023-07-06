NBA News and Rumors

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds If Not Portland Or Miami: Brooklyn, Boston Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wants to play for a new team. After 11 seasons in Portland, Lillard officially requested a trade from the organization. The All-NBA guard prefers to play for the Miami Heat. If Lillard does not end up in Miami, where will it be? Below, we explore Damian Lillard’s next team odds, if not Portland or Miami.

Damian Lillard Wants To Play For The Miami Heat

After years of telling the media about his desire to remain in Portland, Lillard finally requested a trade from the Trail Blazers on July 1.

Lillard is one of the best players to ever wear a Blazers uniform. In 11 seasons, Lillard made seven All-Star appearances, one All-NBA First-Team, four All-NBA Second Teams, and two All-NBA Third Teams. Lillard was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

After failing to win more than 33 games the past two seasons, the Blazers are heading toward a rebuild, led by the third-overall pick in this year’s draft, Scoot Henderson. Lillard expressed his desire to play around veterans and compete for a championship. However, the Blazers will not have a championship roster in the coming years, which led to the trade request.

Lillard hopes to end up with the Miami Heat, his top destination. However, the Blazers have said they are looking for the best offer, which may not come from Miami.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds If Not Portland Or Miami

If Lillard does not end up in Portland or Miami, what team will he play for this season?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Brooklyn Nets (+150) as the favorite to land Lillard if it’s not Portland or Miami. Brooklyn has two things Portland wants: young players and draft capital. The Nets could center a package around Mikal Bridges and picks. However, Lillard would prefer to play with Bridges, which may complicate the trade.

The Boston Celtics (+250) have the best player to trade to the Blazers in Jaylen Brown, who finished All-NBA Second Team this past season. Boston has not signed Brown to a max extension yet, leading many to believe they are kicking the tires on a Lillard trade. However, The Boston Globe reported that the team has no intention of trading for Lillard.

That leaves the New York Knicks (+400), Philadelphia 76ers (+600), and Toronto Raptors (+700) on the outside looking in.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds if Not Portland or Miami
 Odds Play
Brooklyn Nets +150 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics +250 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks
 +400 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +600 BetOnline logo
Toronto Raptors +700 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks +1200 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks +1200 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls
 +1400 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies +2000 BetOnline logo
San Antonio Spurs
+2500 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Timberwolves +2500 BetOnline logo

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
