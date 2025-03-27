Bucks

Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely Due to Blood Clot

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star, Damian Lillard, has officially been diagnosed with a blood clot. As a result, he will be out indefinitely. Thankfully, Lillard is now on blood thinning medication and the issue has now stabilized. There is still hope that the Bucks point guard will still be able to return this year. 

“Damian’s health is our number one priority,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery.”

Milwaukee is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 40-31. 

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Point Guard, Damian Lillard, Suffers Blood Clot 

Damian Lillard’s Season Thus Far 

Lillard has been putting together another impressive campaign. This season, he is averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 total rebounds per game. On top of this, Lillard is also tallying a three-point shooting percentage of 37.6 percent, a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent, and 1.2 steals per game. Lillard has also been shining in terms of advanced statistical categories.

He is authoring a true shooting percentage of 62.1 percent, an offensive box plus/minus rating of +4.5, and an assists percentage of 30.0 percent. Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have formed a dynamic star pairing which has kept the Bucks alive in many situations this season. We know how dominant of a paint presence Antetokounmpo is, but Lillard’s perimeter presence has helped take some of the offensive load off the former Finals MVP. While Damian Lillard is a bit older now, losing him could still be a massive blow to Milwaukee’s title aspirations. 

How Far can the Milwaukee Bucks Go? 

One cannot count out a fully healthy Bucks squad. Especially when Giannis Antetokounmpo is still a top-three player in the world. However, the key to a deep playoff run will be the supporting cast. We know how dominant Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo can be, especially as a duo. Can role players such as Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, and Gary Trent Jr. step up when needed? Especially in a crucial Game Seven if it comes to that point. If Damian Lillard misses extended time to goes into the postseason, the Bucks could be in for a very difficult road. Especially since this will put extra responsibility on the role players of Milwaukee. However, the most important thing right now for the Bucks and Damian Lillard is his health and him getting back to 100 percent.

Topics  
Bucks Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Bucks

Bucks
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night

Khris Middleton Reflects on Time With Milwaukee Bucks

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 25 2025
Bucks
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks
NBA Trade News: Bucks Send Khris Middleton to Wizards For Kyle Kuzma
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 5 2025
Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks Linked to Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 28 2025
Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises He and Damian Lillard’s Chemistry
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 17 2024
Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks Did Not “Panic,” After Slow Start
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 5 2024
Bucks
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
Khris Middleton to Miss Start of Regular Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 21 2024
Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Milwaukee Bucks
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 21 2024
More News
Arrow to top