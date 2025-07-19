Damian Lillard Reuniting With Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has agreed to return to the Portland Trail Blazers in a storybook move. After being stretched and waived by the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, many speculated that he might join a team such as the Golden State Warriors. Instead, Lillard chose to come home, agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with Portland. The contract includes a no-trade clause and is also expected to feature a player option for the 2027-28 season, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Lillard will be returning to the organization that took a chance on him back in 2012. For Portland, the hope is that he can serve as a veteran leader for their young core once he recovers from injury.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Agree to Three-Year, $42 Million Deal

Will Damian Lillard Be the Same Player Once He Returns from His Achilles Injury?

While it’s thrilling to imagine Damian Lillard returning to the Trail Blazers at the same elite level he displayed in his prime, the reality may be more complicated. The seven-time All-NBA Team member is now 35 years old and is expected to miss the entire upcoming season. Moreover, coming off a significant Achilles injury could impact his explosiveness and overall athleticism.

That’s not to say the former Weber State product won’t remain an effective point guard. However, expectations for his production should be tempered. It’s quite possible he won’t return as the 25.2 points-per-game scorer he was during his first tenure with Portland. Nonetheless, this signing will surely energize the fan base. It will also provide the Trail Blazers with a player capable of reinvigorating the franchise.

The Current State of the Portland Trail Blazers

Though the Portland Trail Blazers missed the playoffs last season, they showed promising signs throughout the year. They are developing a strong young core and even played spoiler to several contenders late in the regular season. Players like Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson, and Toumani Camara have flashed potential. However, some may argue that committing $42 million to Lillard, along with a no-trade clause, could limit Portland’s future roster flexibility.

Ultimately, while this move looks great on paper, it raises questions. Questions about whether it might disrupt team chemistry moving forward for the Trail Blazers. Still, Lillard is returning to a familiar environment. One where he’s comfortable and has previously found NBA success, with both the Bucks and Trail Blazers investing in him for the foreseeable future. In a way, Damian Lillard has struck NBA gold.