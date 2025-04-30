Dan Argueta Announces Retirement After UFC Release

Dan Argueta, the former LFA bantamweight champion and UFC bantamweight contender, has officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts at the age of 31. The decision comes on the heels of his release from the UFC, after the promotion declined to offer him the final fight on his contract. Argueta shared the news in an emotional Instagram post, expressing gratitude for his journey and the lessons learned along the way.

Argueta’s MMA journey began with promise and determination. After capturing the LFA bantamweight title with a victory over Diego Silva, he earned a coveted spot on the UFC roster. However, his time in the world’s premier MMA organization proved challenging. Argueta compiled a 1-3 record in the UFC, with his sole victory coming against Nick Aguirre. His last two appearances ended in defeat, falling to Cody Haddon and Jean Matsumoto, which ultimately contributed to the UFC’s decision not to renew his contract.

The Retirement Announcement

In his heartfelt statement, Argueta addressed his supporters and reflected on the impact fighting has had on his life:

“It’s with a heavy heart that today I’ve decided to hang up my gloves. After receiving news of the UFC not giving me the opportunity to finish out the final fight on my contract, I’ve ultimately decided to turn the page and start writing my next chapter. Fighting indeed saved my life. I gave it my all every time I stepped into an Octagon, and that’s something I’m at peace with. This opportunity taught me more about myself than anything else. It molded me into the man that can handle becoming the best version of himself, it helped me find my best friend and soon-to-be beautiful wife, and it showed me that I CAN do anything I set my mind to.”

Argueta’s message was filled with gratitude for his family, friends, team, and fans, as well as a sense of closure about his fighting career. He made it clear that this was not a temporary break, but a definitive farewell to professional MMA.

Argueta’s retirement is part of a recent wave of early exits from the UFC, joining names like Malcolm Gordon, Jamie Pickett, and Tyson Pedro who have also stepped away from the sport in their early 30s. His story highlights the unforgiving nature of MMA, where even talented fighters can find their dreams cut short by the realities of competition and organizational decisions.

Though Argueta did not achieve UFC championship glory, his journey from regional standout to the sport’s biggest stage is a testament to his work ethic and resilience. He leaves the sport with a professional record of 9-3, and the respect of teammates and fans who witnessed his dedication.

As Argueta looks to the future, he has not yet revealed his next steps outside the cage. However, his message suggests he will carry the same enthusiasm, laughter, and determination into whatever comes next. For now, the MMA world bids farewell to a fighter who gave everything to the sport and who exits with his head held high.