Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz Week 0 College Football Picks: Barstool Co-Host Backs Nebraska and Hawaii

Joe Lyons
The NCAA football season for 2022 gets underway this weekend, and here are Barstool Sports co-host Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz’s week 0 college football picks which include Nebraska, Hawaii, and a tip for the game between Florida Atlantic and Charlotte.

Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz Week 0 Tips

  • Northwestern Wildcats @ Nebraska Cornhuskers: Nebraska -10.5 @ -110 on BetOnline
  • Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ Vanderbilt Commodores: Hawaii +9.5 @ -110 on BetOnline
  • Florida Atlantic Owls @ Charlotte 49ers: Over 60.5 @ -108 on BetOnline
Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
