Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz Week 0 College Football Picks: Barstool Co-Host Backs Nebraska and Hawaii

The NCAA football season for 2022 gets underway this weekend, and here are Barstool Sports co-host Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz’s week 0 college football picks which include Nebraska, Hawaii, and a tip for the game between Florida Atlantic and Charlotte.
Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz Week 0 Tips
- Northwestern Wildcats @ Nebraska Cornhuskers: Nebraska -10.5 @ -110 on BetOnline
- Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ Vanderbilt Commodores: Hawaii +9.5 @ -110 on BetOnline
- Florida Atlantic Owls @ Charlotte 49ers: Over 60.5 @ -108 on BetOnline
Here we go. Week Zero. Live now https://t.co/tcJEi103ol pic.twitter.com/QO8WdJ7QDi
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 25, 2022