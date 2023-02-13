UFC News and Rumors

Dan Hooker Accuses Islam Makhachev Of Cheating

Garrett Kerman
2 min read
UFC Fight Night Auckland: Te Huna v Marquardt

Islam Makhachev retained his UFC lightweight championship this past weekend at UFC 284 with a unanimous decision victory over the current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. There were some people that didn’t believe the right fighter won and one of those people was a lightweight fighter and training partner of Volkanovski, Dan Hooker

This fight between the two pound-for-pound best fighters in the world was one of the best fights in the history of the UFC. Both fighters showed why they belong in the conversation as the best two fighters on planet earth.

Makhachev looked good early on in this fight, banking the first two rounds on all three judges’ scorecards. As the fight progressed, Volkanovski was starting to take off with his insane pace and cardio that he dropped Makhachev in round five almost finishing him.

Ultimately, Makhachev was able to hold on at that moment in round five to go to the judges’ scorecards where he won via unanimous decision (48-47 x 2, 49-46).

Many didn’t agree with the decision, especially one current lightweight fighter that goes by the name of Dan Hooker, who disagreed to the point where he claims Makhachev cheated to retain his title.

Dan Hooker Claims Makhachev Used An IV To Rehydrate

This Monday morning, Dan Hooker went to Twitter to express claims that Makhachev cheated and took an IV after weighing in to rehydrate due to a brutal weight cut.

Dan Hooker Accuses Islam Makhachev Of Cheating

As of right now, there is no proof to back up the claims that Makhachev hired a nurse to give him an IV prior to his championship fight against Alexander Volkanovski but I am sure an investigation will ensue because this is a violation as IVs are prohibited in the UFC.

This is to ensure that fighters are cutting so much weight that an IV can help them rehydrate and feel as if the brutal weight cut never happened. I am not so sure that is the correct way to prevent massive weight cuts but that is the way the UFC is trying to handle the situation.

Here is the UFC policy on the use of IV infusions.

Dan Hooker Accuses Islam Makhachev Of Cheating

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
