Dan Patrick Weighs In On The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Debate

Wendi Oliveros
Angel Reese Caitlyn Clark

Women’s college basketball got unprecedented attention in 2023 partly because of the media focus on Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

Clark’s Iowa team took out the defending champion South Carolina in Final Four action.

That led to the matchup with LSU for the National Championship.

LSU was the better team and won the game by the score of 102-85, but instead of talking about that, we are focused on Angel Reese’s hand gesture to Caitlyn Clark after the game.

It mimicked Clark’s gesture used in other games, the hand in front of the face implying the person is not seen.

People are outraged about Reese’s behavior, and Dan Patrick offers a sensible take on the situation.

If You Can’t Take It, Don’t Dish It Out

As kids, our moms often said, “if you can’t take it, don’t dish it out.”

That meant if you didn’t like something that was done to you, don’t do it to someone else.

Clark talks trash on the court and uses hand gestures often.

Reese was doing it back to her in the moments after the game.

Clark said nothing about it.

This begs the question.

Why is this the takeaway story from LSU’s amazing season?

Patrick Was Surprised Reese Did It After The Game

In addition to it not being one of her best games, Patrick was surprised that Reese chose to do it after winning the game.

He expected that she would do it during the game.

Patrick believes the whole thing is overblown, and everyone should be reveling in the great women’s college basketball season that is now completed.

The focus should not be on Clark vs. Reese but on LSU who are the National Champions.

Coach Kim Mulkey turned around the LSU program in two years’ time, and that should be the lead story.

Robert Griffin III Agreed With Patrick

ESPN’s Robert Griffin III made similar statements as Dan Patrick.

He cited examples of Clark talking trash with Hailey Van Lith during the Louisville game.

Basically, people should either be offended that both players engage in this behavior, or they should not be offended at all.

The fact that people are talking so much about women’s basketball, in general, is a victory regardless of your opinion on the Clark/Reese situation.

 

News
Arrow to top