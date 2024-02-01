NFL News and Rumors

Who Is Dan Quinn? Meet Commanders Next Head Coach

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium

The Washington Commanders are hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Washington Commanders Hire Dan Quinn

Quinn is leaving the Cowboys but will be staying in the NFC East as the head coach of the Commanders. Quinn served as Dallas’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. After the 2021-2022 season, Quinn was named the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Quinn, 53, served as Dallas’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. The Cowboys ranked a combined fifth in points and seventh in yards. Under Quinn, the Cowboys led the NFL with 93 forced turnovers.

Quinn replaces Ron Rivera after the Commanders’ former head coach was fired on January 8, 2024. In four seasons, Rivera posted a 26-40-1 record, with his year coming in 2020 when the Commanders won the NFC East.

By hiring Quinn, the Commanders become the last team to hire a new head coach this offseason.

Dan Quinn Gets Second Chance To Be A Head Coach

By taking the job in Washington, Quinn becomes an NFL head coach for the second time in his career. Quinn served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2015-2020, posting a record of 43-42.

In 2016, Quinn’s Falcons went 11-5 and reached the Super Bowl, where they blew a 28-3 lead and lost 34-28 to the New England Patriots.

Quinn famously served as the defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2013-2014, winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

As a defensive head coach, Quinn must fix the Commanders’ defense that finished last in total defense in 2023.

However, the Commanders have five picks in the top 100 of the 2024 NFL Draft, including No. 2, where they can select a franchise quarterback. Also, Washington has around $70 million in cap space, meaning the Commanders can bolster their roster with impact players.

Topics  
Commanders NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors

Taylor Swift Super Bowl 2024 Props, Best Bets, & Prediction

Author image David Evans  •  42s
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins To Star In Netflix Docuseries 'Quarterback'
Super Bowl 2024 Passing Props Odds, Lines, Predictions, & Expert Picks
Author image David Evans  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl 2024 Referee Bill Vinovich Has A History With 49ers & Chiefs
Super Bowl 2024 Referee Bill Vinovich Has A History With 49ers & Chiefs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
BetOnline Sportsbook Has Best Available Odds on Brock Purdy Being Super Bowl MVP
Author image David Evans  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Reba McEntire performs during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Super Bowl LVIII Props: National Anthem Odds And Betting Guide
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
addison rae nerds
Top 5 Super Bowl Commercials We Can’t Wait To See During 49ers vs Chiefs
Author image David Evans  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
Who is Mike Macdonald? Meet The Seahawks New Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 31 2024
More News
Arrow to top