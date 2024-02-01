Who Is Dan Quinn? Meet Commanders Next Head Coach

The Washington Commanders are hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Washington Commanders Hire Dan Quinn

From Dallas to D.C.: the Commanders are hiring Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach, per league sources. Quinn and Commanders’ GM Adam Peters are the two men now charged with leading Washington into the future. pic.twitter.com/G9DUdspQPK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2024

Quinn is leaving the Cowboys but will be staying in the NFC East as the head coach of the Commanders. Quinn served as Dallas’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. After the 2021-2022 season, Quinn was named the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Quinn, 53, served as Dallas’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. The Cowboys ranked a combined fifth in points and seventh in yards. Under Quinn, the Cowboys led the NFL with 93 forced turnovers.

Quinn replaces Ron Rivera after the Commanders’ former head coach was fired on January 8, 2024. In four seasons, Rivera posted a 26-40-1 record, with his year coming in 2020 when the Commanders won the NFC East.

By hiring Quinn, the Commanders become the last team to hire a new head coach this offseason.

Dan Quinn Gets Second Chance To Be A Head Coach

During the hiring process in Washington, Bill Belichick was considered for the job, per sources. The Commanders spoke with him and he had support from some decision makers. In the end, Dan Quinn is their choice. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 1, 2024

By taking the job in Washington, Quinn becomes an NFL head coach for the second time in his career. Quinn served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2015-2020, posting a record of 43-42.

In 2016, Quinn’s Falcons went 11-5 and reached the Super Bowl, where they blew a 28-3 lead and lost 34-28 to the New England Patriots.

Quinn famously served as the defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2013-2014, winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

As a defensive head coach, Quinn must fix the Commanders’ defense that finished last in total defense in 2023.

However, the Commanders have five picks in the top 100 of the 2024 NFL Draft, including No. 2, where they can select a franchise quarterback. Also, Washington has around $70 million in cap space, meaning the Commanders can bolster their roster with impact players.