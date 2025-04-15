Dana White Gives Update on New Broadcast Deal

As the UFC’s exclusive broadcast deal with ESPN approaches its conclusion, the MMA world stands on the brink of a seismic shift. UFC CEO Dana White addressed the media following UFC 314, offering candid insights into the promotion’s future as the exclusive negotiation window with ESPN closes, opening the door for talks with other major players in the sports broadcasting landscape.

The UFC’s relationship with ESPN began in 2018 with a landmark five-year, $1.5 billion contract for domestic broadcast rights, which kicked off in 2019. The deal was extended in early 2019 to include pay-per-view streaming rights, solidifying ESPN as the home of the UFC and helping the promotion weather the pandemic with record viewership. However, as the contract expires at the end of 2025, the UFC is now free to negotiate with other networks, potentially reshaping how fans access the sport.

White’s Take: “We Do What Works for the Network”

During the post-fight press conference, White was both reflective and forward-looking. He praised ESPN, saying, “We had a somewhat tumultuous beginning, which is typical in any partnership, but our relationship with ESPN is thriving. Regardless of whether we extend our contract with them or not, I have nothing but positive experiences to share about my time with ESPN”. Yet, he made it clear that the UFC is open to all possibilities: “When the negotiation period begins, we’ll certainly start discussions with various parties and assess the available options. We’ve mentioned this before: It’s possible that we could end up on multiple networks like many other sports leagues do”.

Reports have surfaced that the UFC is seeking a new broadcast rights deal worth over $1 billion annually, more than double the current arrangement. When asked about this figure, White smiled and replied, “Sounds good to me”. The UFC’s ambition is clear: to secure a deal that reflects its status as a global sports powerhouse, especially as live sports rights continue to skyrocket in value.

Netflix, Amazon, and the Future of UFC Broadcasting

With the exclusive window closed, the UFC is expected to entertain offers from streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as traditional networks. The recent WWE-Netflix deal, worth $5 billion over ten years, has set a precedent, and with both UFC and WWE now under the TKO Group Holdings banner, a similar move for the UFC is plausible. Netflix’s foray into live sports, including the record-breaking Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event, demonstrates its appetite for combat sports and its ability to deliver massive audiences.

A major question looms over the future of UFC’s pay-per-view (PPV) structure. White acknowledged that the next partner’s preferences—whether for traditional PPV, streaming, or a hybrid model – will shape the UFC’s event delivery: “We adapt to what works for the network, what are their preferences? Do they want to air it on their channel? Do they prefer a pay-per-view model? Are they looking to place it behind a paywall? I don’t have the answers to those questions yet.”

As negotiations begin, the UFC could follow the path of the NBA and NFL, distributing its content across multiple platforms and networks. This approach could increase accessibility and exposure, but also raises questions about pricing, fan experience, and the future of live MMA broadcasting.

One thing is certain, the UFC is entering a pivotal moment. With Dana White at the helm, the promotion is poised to leverage its immense value and global reach, ensuring that wherever the Octagon lands, the world will be watching.