News

Dana White Leaves UFC Nashville Main Event Early, Skips Post-Fight Press Conference

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
MMA: UFC 246-Modafferi vs Barber

Dana White was not happy with the UFC Nashville main event on Saturday night. After Cory Sandhagen dominated Rob Font for 25 minutes en route to a unanimous decision victory, White reportedly left the arena early and skipped the post-fight press conference.

Dana White’s Disappointment

It is unclear why White was so disappointed with the main event. Some have speculated that he was unhappy with the lack of action in the fight. Others have suggested that he was upset with both Sandhagen and Font’s performances.

Whatever the reason, White’s reaction was certainly out of character. He is known for being a passionate promoter, but he rarely leaves events early or skips press conferences.

Implications for the Future

It is unclear what the implications of White’s reaction will be for the UFC. Some have suggested that it could lead to changes in the way fights are promoted. Others have suggested that it could lead to a rift between White and Sandhagen.

Sandhagen after the fight in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping in the octagon called for the winner between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley who will be battling it out for the UFC’s bantamweight championship at UFC 292 on August 19th.

This could be a case where even though Sandhagen should be one of the fighters that are next in line for a title shot but he didn’t perform to the best of his abilities and fought a very non-friendly style by just grappling his way to a victory over Rob Font. Many fighters and fans alike have made comments on the lack of action in the main event at UFC Nashville.

That is what prompted Dana White to just get up and leave midway through round four. It is unfortunate because Sandhagen revealed a pretty severe elbow injury that he had to battle through just to make the fight happen. He fought safely to secure his win as well as keep from injuring his elbow even more but more importantly to keep this main event fight intact for the fans. It remains to be seen what will be next for Sandhagen but it seems like a title shot doesn’t seem imminent for him.

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To News

News
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2

Simone Biles Wins Big At Core American Classic

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 6 2023
News
NFL Preaseason betting
How to Bet On NFL Preseason Games in Vermont | VT Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 5 2023
News
Katie Ledecky
Swimmer Katie Ledecky Surpasses Michael Phelps’s Record Of Most Individual World Titles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 31 2023
News
Swimming - Olympics: Day 7
Five takeaways from the second week of the 2023 FINA World Aquatics Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2023
News
Mollie O'Callaghan
Mollie O’Callaghan new breakout Australian swimming star at World Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 26 2023
News
NY Unicorns
ChatGPT Rebrands 10 Pro Sports Teams With Name Changes, New Logos, & Redesigned Jerseys: A Nod to ‘Twitter’ and ‘X’
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 30 2023
News
NASCAR: Daytona 500
Three Takeaways from Donald Trump’s Interview on UFC Unfiltered
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top