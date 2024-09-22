The International Boxing Federation world heavyweight championship was up for grabs on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. In an all-British bout, Daniel Dubois of London, defeated Anthony Joshua of Watford with a knockout punch 59 seconds into the fifth round.

Incredible Crowd

The fight was attended by 96,000 spectators, the biggest attendance ever to see a boxing match in Great Britain. The largest attendance ever to see a boxing match came on February 20, 1993. A total of 132, 274 spectators witnessed Julio Cesar Chavez of Obregon, Mexico defeat Greg Haugen of Auburn, Washington to retain the World Boxing Council Light Welterweight Title at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

Dubois’s win considered an upset

Heading into the bout, Joshua was a -500 favourite. He was the super heavyweight gold medalist from the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and had a professional record of 28 wins and three losses heading into Saturday. Dubois, meanwhile, had a professional record of 21 wins and two losses.

Why was Joshua favoured to win?

There was a belief that Joshua was the stronger and faster boxer. However, it was the 34-year-old veteran who was knocked out by the boxer who was a decade younger than his opponent.

When did Dubois first claim the IBF heavyweight title?

Dubois claimed the IBF interim Heavyweight title initially on June 1, 2024. He defeated Filip Hrgovic of Zagreb, Croatia, the bronze medalist in the super-heavyweight division from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro via a technical knockout, 57 seconds into the match from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Then on June 26, it was announced that Dubois was the full IBF heavyweight champion when Oleksandr Usyk of Simferopol, Ukraine had vacated his belt.

Who has the other four heavyweight titles?

Usyk is the heavyweight champion in the other four boxing organizations. He has the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, World Boxing Organization and The Ring Magazine heavyweight titles.