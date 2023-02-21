Daniel Jones Next Team Odds: Colts Favorites To Land Giants’ QB

NFL Free Agency is set to begin on March 15, and one of the more intriguing free agents is New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones is coming off a career year, highlighted by an appearance in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. While all signs point to a reunion in New York, there is a chance Jones leaves the Giants and signs with another team. What are Jones’ next team odds if the Giants are off the table?

Daniel Jones Set To Become Free Agent

Coming into the year, the Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option, meaning he would become a free agent in 2023. In a contract year, Jones picked the right time to play his best football as the fourth-year QB massively improved in 2022.

Under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Jones thrived as a passer and runner. Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. As a runner, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jones was a big reason the Giants finished the year 9-7-1, resulting in their first playoff appearance since 2016. The Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Divisional Round.

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have publicly stated they would like to resign Jones. It all depends on the length of the contract and the amount of money Jones commands.

Giants QB Daniel Jones is in the process of making an agent change with new contract + free agency on the horizon, per sources. He was being represented by CAA. Expectation is he’ll be joining Athletes First. Not sure how much impact it will have, but it’s at least interesting. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 19, 2023

Daniel Jones Next Team Odds If Not The Giants

If the Giants part ways with Jones, where will the 25-year-old quarterback end up?

According to BetOnline, the Colts are the favorite to sign Jones at +300. In the last five season openers, the Colts have started five different quarterbacks: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan. Indianapolis needs a young, ascending quarterback to pair with first-year coach Shane Steichen, and Jones could be that option.

Closely behind the Colts are the Las Vegas Raiders at +400. The team has moved on from veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who played the last nine seasons for the Raiders.

The Carolina Panthers (+450), New York Jets (+500), and New England Patriots (+600) round out the top five.

Below are the odds for Jones’s next team if the Giants do not sign him.