Danielle Hunter, Texans Agree to One-Year Contract Extension

The Houston Texans continue to make moves this offseason. The team is extending veteran defensive end, Danielle Hunter, for one-year. The extension is for reportedly $35.6 million. A deal that will make him the second-highest paid defensive end in the NFL behind Cleveland’s Myles Garrett. Hunter is scheduled to make $32 million this upcoming season, which is a $12.5 million raise. He will also earn $55.1 million over the following two seasons. This includes $54.1 million guaranteed.

The five-time Pro-Bowler was on the backend of a two-year, $49 million deal he inked with the Texans last offseason. The Texans had one of the best defenses last season and Hunter played a vital role in their success. The team ranked fifth (49) in sacks. He was one of the most reliable players as well as he played in all 17 matchups this past season. Given his impact, it makes sense why Houston gave Danielle Hunter a new deal.

Houston Texans Agree to One-Year, $35.6 Million Extension With Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter’s Impact

Hunter is one of the more underrated defensive ends in the league today. Last year in his first season with the Houston Texans, he made an instant impact. Hunter recorded 12.0 sacks, 17 tackles for a loss, and 46 combined tackles. Moreover, he also logged 23 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and 31 solo tackles. The 30-year-old defensive end has also carved out a terrific individual career.

In Hunter’s nine years, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl multiple times and been named to an All-Pro Second Team twice and was named to the All-Pro Third Team this past season. Throughout his career, he has authored numbers of 99.5 sacks, 508 combined tackles, 125 tackles for a loss, and 12 forced fumbles. The former Minnesota Viking formed a dynamic duo with the young star pass-rusher, Will Anderson Jr., last year and the Texans are hoping they can continue to capitalize off their production.

An Active Offseason for the Houston Texans

The Texans have been one of the busiest teams this offseason. They did trade away offensive tackle, Laremy Tunsil, to the Washington Commanders in a move that many questioned considering their weaknesses on the offensive line. However, the Texans also added to what was an already defensive unit. On top of extending Danielle Hunter, they also traded for safety, CJ Gardner-Johnson, providing some extra security in the secondary. Speaking of the secondary, they also gave their young, star cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr. a three-year contract extension. Houston still has holes to address offensively, but they should continue to be dominant on the defensive side of the field next year. With that being said, it is clear that Danielle Hunter is expected to play a vital role in that expected success.