Darvin Ham on Lakers’ disappointing year: “It wasn’t all Westbrook’s fault”

Darvin Ham replaced Frank Vogel as coach of the Lakers in May, and he’s one of the first members affiliated with the organization to admit that last season wasn’t all of Russell Westbrook’s fault.

While on the “VC Show” with Vince Carter, Ham said, “We’ve all had years where we could have done better, had better performances or circumstances didn’t quite go our way.”

“And I think just everyone knows what type of year the Lakers went through last year. And it wasn’t all Russell Westbrook’s fault.”

“When you go back and look at the games missed by LeBron James at different segments add a different set. Those three [Westbrook, James and Anthony Davis] only got to play a total of 22 games together.”

Check out our list of the top 10 online betting sites and sportsbooks in the U.S. in 2022.

Will Darvin Ham improve the Lakers with Russell Westbrook?

While Ham is correct to say that last season wasn’t all of Westbrook’s fault, at the same time, the two-time scoring champ also underperformed offensively. In 78 games played, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1 steal per game.

It was the first time since the 2009-10 season that Westbrook fell short of averaging at least 20 points per game. Considering the eight-time All-Star averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game with the Wizards in the 2020-21 season, maybe his first season with the Lakers was a fluke.

Ham talks about Westbrook at the 30-minute mark below.

The guard averaged 27.2 points with the Rockets in the 2019-20 season as well. So, maybe the problem was caused by management and the coaching staff, not so much with the players. Before Vogel was fired, a news story leaked pertaining to the Lakers players disrespecting their coach. He lost control of the locker room.

For a reminder, the Lakers also traded away Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma to acquire Westbrook from the Wizards.

After finishing 33-49 (.402) and 11th overall in the Western Conference last season, Ham has to improve the Lakers for next season. Los Angeles also failed to win one game during the preseason.

Exhibition games are usually meaningless, but those lackluster performances foreshadowed the team’s season. It was just the fourth time LeBron missed the playoffs with his team.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Lakers selected Max Christie 35th overall in the second round. They received this second-round draft pick from the Magic in exchange for a 2028 second-round draft pick and cash considerations. And the team signed Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider to two-way contracts.

Ham has his work cut out for him. Though, he has the best player in the world in LeBron James. The Lakers will be a better team next season with Westbrook.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.