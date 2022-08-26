Barstool founder, Dave Portnoy, is backing Northwestern when they face Nebraska in game week 0.

Dave Portnoy Game Week 0 Tip

Northwestern @ Nebraska: Northwestern +11.5 @ -110 on BetOnline

Northwestern and Nebraska meet in Dublin in the NCAA game week 0. Northwestern struggled last year in the NCAA, but Portnoy is backing Pat Fitzgerald’s men to get the result.

Portnoy admitted he lost lots of money on Northwestern last year, but believes they’ve got a good thing going on there.