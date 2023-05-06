Horse Racing

David Aragona Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Angel of Empire, Hit Show Could Lead The Pace

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
4 min read
David Aragona Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions

Daily Racing Form horse racing expert David Aragona has released his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks. Aragona has two horses priced 20-1 or better on his bet slip this week. Find Aragona’s Kentucky Derby 2023 picks and predictions below.

The 149th Run for the Roses will take place on Saturday evening at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening. After Rich Strike stole the show as an 80-1 longshot, the Derby looks to be anybody’s race in 2023.

This year, Aragona likes Two Phil’s chances of winning the first Triple Crown race of the year. He’s also not counting out Japan-bred horse Derma Sotogake or 66-1 longshot Skinner. Find all of David Aragona’s 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, along with his explanations for adding each horse to his bet slip.

David Aragona’s Kentucky Derby 2023 picks:

David Aragona’s Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Aragon wasn’t shy about backing some longshots at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The Horse Racing Form expert backed two horses with 10-1 odds or better and added a longshot with 66-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby.

Find all of David Aragona’s Kentucky Derby 2023 picks below.

Angel of Empire (+1000)

One of four horses trained by Brad H. Cox, there will be a lot of action of Angel of Empire this weekend at the Kentucky Derby. Strictly based on the colt’s career, Angel of Empire has shown a very encouraging improvement pattern. In six starts, the colt has four wins and 1 second-place finish.

He comes off a second-place finish at Oaklawn Park and was the winner of the Arkansas Derby. Based on the colt’s top Equibase Speed Figures, Angel of Empire is one of the fastest horses in the field and will be racing out of post position 14, which has produced in-the-money finishes 21 percent of the time.

Bet on Angel of Empire (+800)

Derma Sotogake (+1200)

A Japanese-bred horse, Derma Sotogake will be one of the few international horses racing at the Kentucky Derby. The colt secured his spot on Saturday with an impressive win at the UAE Derby in March. He received 100 points, beating an international field that included three U.S.-based runners.

Derma Sotogake is the kind of pacesetter that generally performs well in the crowded field at Churchill Downs. In eight starts, the colt has four wins and two third-place finishes. Running out of post position no.17, Derma Sotogake will be one to watch at the Kentucky Derby.

Bet on Derma Sotogake (+1200)

Hit Show (+3300)

It’s a long shot but Hit Show will be racing out of post position 1. Another horse trained by Brad Cox, the colt has shown a lot of promise in the last year. In five starts, Hit Show has three wins and a second-place finish. The colt has a strong pedigree, coming from Candy Ride and Actress, the daughter of Tapit, which could make it primed for a strong run in the 1 ¼ mile race.

Bet on Hit Show (+3300)

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
