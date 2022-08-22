David Bakhtiari finally back for Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have gotten news that they’ve been waiting for for quite some time now as David Bakhtiari is going to be returning and has been cleared off the PUP list.

This is huge news for Green Bay as he’s widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in all of football. With Aaron Rodgers likely having a more difficult task this season without superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, Green Bay can use all of the help that they can get.

David Bakhtiari Returning to Green Bay

The Associated Press had the following to report:

“We’re going to take it a day at a time,” LaFleur said, “There’s no thought as far as Week 1 is concerned right now. We just want to see how he responds. And when he’s ready, he’s ready.”

According to NFL.com, Bakhtiari had the following to say:

“I was extremely grateful and had my own personal moments the first time I came back because it was awesome,” Bakhtiari told reporters following Sunday’s practice. “It’s just tough when it gets taken from you ’cause it’s not by your choice. That was something that I had a hard time giving up, basically my knee saying no. This time now, I realize that I cannot control as much as I want to. I like to be in control of my destiny and it’s just more like, ‘Hey, what are you feeling like today, knee? How are you doing? You holding up well? Cool, we’re in this together, man.'” “It’s been the journey that I’ve had to attack, and I just know that I’m not gonna break no matter what,” Bakhtiari said. “I know what I’m capable of and what I’m going to do. Whenever that moment that gives me that solace and that peace when I get to go back out there and play, I’m just excited.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Packers do this season. With Aaron Rodgers still being one of the best quarterbacks in the world, they likely are going to be a great team once again. It could be the year that they finally get over the hump, but Green Bay still has a few things that they’re going to need to go their way this season if they want to be the team that they’re hoping to be.