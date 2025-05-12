Soccer

David Beckham Hits Back At ‘Disrespectful’ Minnesota United After Inter Miami Suffer Humbling Defeat

Author image
Ben Horlock
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLS: MLS Media Day

David Beckham blasted Minnesota United’s social media team after his Inter Miami side was thrashed 4-1 at the Allianz Field. 

Saturday’s loss to the Loons means Miami sit fourth in the MLS’ Eastern conference standings. To date, Vice City have won six games this season but they slipped to sixth in the overall 30-team rankings.

Global superstar Lionel Messi was powerless as the Herons were no match for their hosts. Goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Anthony Markanich gave Minnesota a 2-0 first period lead.

Messi halved the deficit shortly after the interval but things turned from bad for worse for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and club co-owner Beckham.

A Marcelo Weigandt own-goal and Robin Lod effort confined Messi to his heaviest defeat since transferring to the MLS two years ago.

Miami supporters were left disappointed after the chastening loss. They will be hoping Beckham can help persuade Man City legend Kevin De Bruyne to transfer to the Chase Stadium this summer to help reinforce their title chances.

David Beckham Reacts To Minnesota United’s Instagram Posts

Despite boasting the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami have struggled in recent weeks. Saturday’s loss was their second defeat in three games.

Vice City’s current form is becoming a minor cause of concern. However, co-owner David Beckham was more upset with Minnesota United’s Instagram posts.

The first post really got Beckham’s blood boiling. Minnesota uploaded an image of one of their goals and the current standings which show them just above Miami.

That was then accompanied by a caption which simple read: ‘Pink Phony Club.’ Of course, that was a reference to the Herons all-pink kit.

Beckham couldn’t help but bite back. The former Manchester United and England here replied: ‘Show a little respect @mnufc be elegant in triumph.’

The Loons were naturally delighted with their brilliant win but Beckham felt they went too far on social media. The second upload displayed a tifo which displayed the words: ‘History Over Hype Culture Over Cash.’

This was followed up with the caption: ‘49 years and counting.’ Clearly a passive aggressive dig at Inter’s short history and healthy financial situation.

Beckham responded to this by replying from his official account stating: ‘Respect over everything @mnufc.’

Next up for Miami is a trip to PayPal Park to play San Jose on Thursday. Minnesota will take on Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium on the same day.

Topics  
MLS Soccer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news and features writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
View All Posts By Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock

Twitter Linkedin
Ben Horlock is a sports news and features writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
View All Posts By Ben Horlock

Related To Soccer

Soccer
USATSI_19623992_168396541_lowres-2

Paris Saint-Germain beats Arsenal in Champions League semifinals

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2025
Soccer
Premier
Will Kevin De Bruyne Sign For David Beckham’s Inter Miami This Summer?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  May 7 2025
Soccer
USATSI_19552942_168396541_lowres-2
Inter beats Barcelona in Champions League semifinal thriller
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 7 2025
Soccer
suarez
“I’m Not The Same As Before” – Luis Suarez Reveals What He And Lionel Messi Can’t Do At Inter Miami Anymore
Author image Ben Horlock  •  May 6 2025
Soccer
USATSI_23866440_168396541_lowres-2
Quarterfinals set for the Olympic soccer tournaments
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 2 2024
Soccer
Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player to score at European Soccer Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 11 2024
Soccer
USATSI_23693935_168396541_lowres-2
Semifinals set at COPA America
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top