David Beckham blasted Minnesota United’s social media team after his Inter Miami side was thrashed 4-1 at the Allianz Field.

Saturday’s loss to the Loons means Miami sit fourth in the MLS’ Eastern conference standings. To date, Vice City have won six games this season but they slipped to sixth in the overall 30-team rankings.

Global superstar Lionel Messi was powerless as the Herons were no match for their hosts. Goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Anthony Markanich gave Minnesota a 2-0 first period lead.

Messi halved the deficit shortly after the interval but things turned from bad for worse for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and club co-owner Beckham.

A Marcelo Weigandt own-goal and Robin Lod effort confined Messi to his heaviest defeat since transferring to the MLS two years ago.

Miami supporters were left disappointed after the chastening loss. They will be hoping Beckham can help persuade Man City legend Kevin De Bruyne to transfer to the Chase Stadium this summer to help reinforce their title chances.

David Beckham Reacts To Minnesota United’s Instagram Posts

Despite boasting the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami have struggled in recent weeks. Saturday’s loss was their second defeat in three games.

Vice City’s current form is becoming a minor cause of concern. However, co-owner David Beckham was more upset with Minnesota United’s Instagram posts.

The first post really got Beckham’s blood boiling. Minnesota uploaded an image of one of their goals and the current standings which show them just above Miami.

That was then accompanied by a caption which simple read: ‘Pink Phony Club.’ Of course, that was a reference to the Herons all-pink kit.

Beckham couldn’t help but bite back. The former Manchester United and England here replied: ‘Show a little respect @mnufc be elegant in triumph.’

The Loons were naturally delighted with their brilliant win but Beckham felt they went too far on social media. The second upload displayed a tifo which displayed the words: ‘History Over Hype Culture Over Cash.’

This was followed up with the caption: ‘49 years and counting.’ Clearly a passive aggressive dig at Inter’s short history and healthy financial situation.

Beckham responded to this by replying from his official account stating: ‘Respect over everything @mnufc.’

Next up for Miami is a trip to PayPal Park to play San Jose on Thursday. Minnesota will take on Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium on the same day.