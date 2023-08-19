Boxing News and Rumors

David Benavidez to Stay at 168 for Three More Fights, Waiting for Title Shot

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
david benavidez

David Benavidez, the former WBC super middleweight champion, has announced that he will stay at 168 pounds for three more fights while waiting for a title shot.

Benavidez’s Plans

David Benavidez has no plans to leave the super middleweight division and instead has his sights set on the biggest names at 168 pounds. He has announced that he will stay at 168 pounds for three more fights while waiting for a title shot.

Benavidez’s Recent Fights

Benavidez’s last fight was against Caleb Plant in March 2023, which he won by unanimous decision. He has a record of 27-0 with 23 knockouts and is widely regarded as one of the top fighters in the super middleweight division.

Potential Opponents

Benavidez’s promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, has stated that a fight between Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade is being finalized for a pay-per-view event in Las Vegas in the fall. Additionally, WBC interim super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. has expressed interest in a potential fight against Benavidez.

Benavidez’s Desire for a Title Shot

Benavidez has stated that he is waiting for a title shot and is willing to fight anyone to get it. He has expressed interest in fighting the winner of the upcoming Jermell Charlo vs. Canelo Alvarez fight, which would determine the undisputed champion at 154 pounds.

Benavidez’s Future in the Super Middleweight Division

David Benavidez’s future in the super middleweight division remains uncertain, but his talent and determination make him a fighter to watch in the coming months. With several potential opponents on the horizon, Benavidez will be looking to make a statement and secure a title shot in the near future.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
