Boxing News and Rumors

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade: A Highly Anticipated PPV Fight in Las Vegas

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
david benavidez

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade, two highly ranked super middleweight contenders, are in the final stages of negotiations for a PPV fight in Las Vegas in the fall. This matchup has generated a lot of excitement among boxing fans and is expected to be a thrilling showdown between two talented fighters.

David Benavidez, also known as the “Mexican Monster,” is a 24-year-old American professional boxer. He holds an impressive record of 27 wins, with 23 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Benavidez is the interim WBC super middleweight champion and is coming off a career-best win against Caleb Plant.

Demetrius Andrade, nicknamed “Boo Boo,” is a 33-year-old American professional boxer. He is undefeated with a record of 32 wins, 19 of which were by knockout. Andrade is a former two-division world champion and has showcased his skills against top-level competition throughout his career.

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade

The fight between David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade is currently being finalized for November or December. While the exact date has not been confirmed, it is expected to be a PPV event organized by PBC and it is a highly anticipated matchup.

The potential matchup between Benavidez and Andrade is highly intriguing. Both fighters possess exceptional skills and have proven themselves in the super middleweight division. Benavidez’s power and aggressive style, combined with Andrade’s technical abilities and defensive prowess, make for an exciting clash of styles. This fight has the potential to be a back-and-forth battle that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

The upcoming fight between David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade is generating significant buzz in the boxing world. As negotiations near completion, fans eagerly await the official announcement of the date and venue for this highly anticipated PPV event in Las Vegas. With both fighters boasting impressive records and skill sets, this matchup promises to deliver an exciting and memorable fight for boxing enthusiasts around the globe.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
TCrawfordTC1a
Terence Crawford Wants Gervonta Davis at 147: “That’s A Big Money Fight”
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Mayweather vs Paul
Logan Paul Opens as Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Dillon Danis in Boxing Match
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
Boxing News and Rumors
strikeforceheavyweightfedoremelianenko2
Fedor Emelianenko Calls to Box Mike Tyson After Retiring From MMA
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  5h
Boxing News and Rumors
mike perry broken nose
Mike Perry Signs Multi-Fight Deal With BKFC
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top