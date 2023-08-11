David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade, two highly ranked super middleweight contenders, are in the final stages of negotiations for a PPV fight in Las Vegas in the fall. This matchup has generated a lot of excitement among boxing fans and is expected to be a thrilling showdown between two talented fighters.

David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade are finalizing a deal for a super middleweight fight on PPV this fall in Las Vegas, sources tell @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/ROqkiW4LeP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 9, 2023

David Benavidez, also known as the “Mexican Monster,” is a 24-year-old American professional boxer. He holds an impressive record of 27 wins, with 23 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Benavidez is the interim WBC super middleweight champion and is coming off a career-best win against Caleb Plant.

Demetrius Andrade, nicknamed “Boo Boo,” is a 33-year-old American professional boxer. He is undefeated with a record of 32 wins, 19 of which were by knockout. Andrade is a former two-division world champion and has showcased his skills against top-level competition throughout his career.

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade

The fight between David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade is currently being finalized for November or December. While the exact date has not been confirmed, it is expected to be a PPV event organized by PBC and it is a highly anticipated matchup.

The potential matchup between Benavidez and Andrade is highly intriguing. Both fighters possess exceptional skills and have proven themselves in the super middleweight division. Benavidez’s power and aggressive style, combined with Andrade’s technical abilities and defensive prowess, make for an exciting clash of styles. This fight has the potential to be a back-and-forth battle that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

The upcoming fight between David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade is generating significant buzz in the boxing world. As negotiations near completion, fans eagerly await the official announcement of the date and venue for this highly anticipated PPV event in Las Vegas. With both fighters boasting impressive records and skill sets, this matchup promises to deliver an exciting and memorable fight for boxing enthusiasts around the globe.